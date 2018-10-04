Liverpool must learn from 'reality check' ahead of top-of-the-table City clash - Wijnaldum

LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER GEORGINIO Wijnaldum felt his team were given a “reality check” in their Champions League loss to Napoli on Wednesday.

A 90th-minute goal from Lorenzo Insigne helped the Serie A side to a deserved 1-0 win over Liverpool in Group C.

The result extended Liverpool’s winless run to three matches, with the Premier League club failing to record a shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time since February 2006.

Wijnaldum said Napoli deserved their victory, urging his team to learn from their below-par display.

“You’re always disappointed when you lose a game. We didn’t play well and they deserved to win. They had a good chance before the goal,” he told the club’s website.

“They were calmer than us on the ball, they defended well and stopped us creating chances. It was not a good day for us. They deserved to win.

“It’s a good game to learn from. That’s what we’re going to do – we’re going to analyse the game and see what we can do better.

“We know what we can bring, we still have confidence. But this was a reality check on how things must not go. It’s a good lesson for us to get better. We have to take it as a lesson and then we have to carry on.”

Liverpool host Manchester City in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday ahead of the international break.

After the break the schedule should get a bit easier for the Reds, with Huddersfield, Red Star Belgrade and Cardiff City on tap to close out the month of October.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!