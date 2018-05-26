This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
There are no major surprises as Jurgen Klopp names his starting eleven for tonight’s game.

The back four which has served him so well in the second half of the season remains as is, as does that deadly front three, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield.

The only upset that could have been anticipated was the re-introduction of Emre Can, who has regained full fitness. The German, however, must be content with a place of the bench.

No spanner in the works then, as we await Madrid’s selection.

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our coverage of tonight’s mouthwatering Champions League final as Real Madrid and Liverpool battle it out for European football’s highest honour.

This year’s final takes place at the 70,050 seater capacity Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev — the location of the 2012 European Championship final.

Real Madrid are pining for their third, yes third consecutive Champions League triumph, while Liverpool are aiming for their first since that night in Istanbul almost 13 years ago to the day.

Strap yourself in, because it really and truly could go down as a classic here tonight.

