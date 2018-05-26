Liverpool and Real Madrid go head to head in this year’s Champions League final at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev.
There are no major surprises as Jurgen Klopp names his starting eleven for tonight’s game.
The back four which has served him so well in the second half of the season remains as is, as does that deadly front three, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield.
The only upset that could have been anticipated was the re-introduction of Emre Can, who has regained full fitness. The German, however, must be content with a place of the bench.
No spanner in the works then, as we await Madrid’s selection.
Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Tonight's #UCLfinal line-up...#WeAreLiverpool pic.twitter.com/3lkznSLDkH— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 26, 2018
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our coverage of tonight’s mouthwatering Champions League final as Real Madrid and Liverpool battle it out for European football’s highest honour.
This year’s final takes place at the 70,050 seater capacity Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev — the location of the 2012 European Championship final.
Real Madrid are pining for their third, yes third consecutive Champions League triumph, while Liverpool are aiming for their first since that night in Istanbul almost 13 years ago to the day.
Strap yourself in, because it really and truly could go down as a classic here tonight.
