There are no major surprises as Jurgen Klopp names his starting eleven for tonight’s game.

The back four which has served him so well in the second half of the season remains as is, as does that deadly front three, with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield.

The only upset that could have been anticipated was the re-introduction of Emre Can, who has regained full fitness. The German, however, must be content with a place of the bench.

No spanner in the works then, as we await Madrid’s selection.

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane.