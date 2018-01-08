  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January

The Frenchman may be sold during the current transfer window, accepts head coach Leonardo Jardim.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jan 2018, 10:30 PM
9 hours ago 9,646 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/3787337
Lemar is on Liverpool's wishlist.
Lemar is on Liverpool's wishlist.
Lemar is on Liverpool's wishlist.

MONACO HEAD COACH Leonardo Jardim accepts he may be unable to keep Thomas Lemar at the club during the January transfer window.

Vice-president Vadim Vasilyev and Jardim have previously been clear that Lemar and other Monaco stars including Fabinho will not be allowed to leave mid-season.

Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy all departed last season’s Ligue 1 champions, who sit second in the table nine points behind Mbappe’s new side Paris Saint-Germain.

Lemar was close to joining Arsenal on deadline day only for the move to fall through, scuppering Alexis Sanchez’s planned switch to Manchester City in the process.

The versatile France international has also been linked with Liverpool, who are seeking replacements for key midfielder Philippe Coutinho after he sealed a dream move to Barcelona.

Jardim stressed again that Monaco do not typically sell players in the January transfer window, but the coach understands a large bid for Lemar would give his side a decision to make.

“We are not used to selling in the winter,” Jardim told reporters on Monday.

But the transfer window lasts until the end of the month and many things can happen.”

Jardim suggested fringe players could be allowed to follow Terence Kongolo and Souahilo Meite by leaving Monaco on loan.

“Maybe a few who play little will be able to find time for play,” Jardim added.

Lemar has been included in Monaco’s squad for tonight’s Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final at Nice, but striker Radamel Falcao is out with a calf injury.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Ex-Middlesbrough boss Karanka back in English football

Wesley Sneijder completes move to Qatar after refusing offers ‘from everywhere’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LEINSTER
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
Leinster the clear top dogs after entertaining Pro14 inter-pro series
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
LIVERPOOL
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
NFL
The winners and losers from Wildcard weekend
The winners and losers from Wildcard weekend
Saints hold off Panthers in NFC wildcard game
Jaguars edge past Bills to set-up Steelers showdown in NFL playoffs

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie