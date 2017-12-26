LIVE: Liverpool vs Swansea, Premier League

Liverpool welcome Swansea to Merseyside for a St. Stephen’s Day clash at Anfield.
1986 - Liverpool haven't lost a home league game on Boxing Day for 31 years, since a 0-1 loss vs Man Utd in 1986 (W7 D3 since then). Festivity.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017
Evening, lads! 👋— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2017
All set to go at Anfield 👊
➡ Follow all the action here: https://t.co/tqnJFZbUyN pic.twitter.com/d83uQCFDbs
So, today’s teams are:
Liverpool: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Coutinho
Subs: Karius, Lovren, Milner, Gomez, Mane, Lallana, Solanke.
Swansea: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fer, Roque, Carroll, Routledge, Ayew, McBurnie.
Subs: Van der Hoorn, Abraham, Dyer, Nordfeldt, Clucas, Rangel, Sanches
Here's #LFC's Boxing Day line-up to face @SwansOfficial... pic.twitter.com/CzB03yR58B— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2017
Here's how we line up against @LFC this evening...#LIVSWA pic.twitter.com/vszQZiBBTI— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) December 26, 2017
Let’s start with some team news…
Hello, and welcome to today's liveblog.
Kick off is at 5.30pm.
