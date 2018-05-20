  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'When I play I'm Luca, not Zidane' – Zinedine's son distances himself from legendary father

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane handed his son Luca his first start in the 2-2 La Liga draw at Villarreal.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 May 2018, 10:33 AM
Real Madrid goalkeeper Luca Zidane.
LUCA ZIDANE HAS tried to play down pressure associated with following in the footsteps of his famous father after making his Real Madrid debut.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane rested goalkeeper Keylor Navas as he handed son Luca his first start in Saturday’s 2-2 La Liga draw at Villarreal.

The 20-year-old keeper made a costly misjudgement as the Champions League holders squandered a two-goal lead in their final league fixture of the season.

Luca Zidane was rounded by substitute Samu Castillejo with five minutes remaining as Villarreal salvaged a point.

“When I play I’m Luca, not Zidane,” the youngster said afterwards.

“It tastes bittersweet, I’m proud to have made my debut with the best team in the world but the feeling of the draw is a bit bittersweet,” he added. “I’ll have to watch the conceded goals again, I tried my best.”

It was a proud moment for Zinedine Zidane, who won titles during his illustrious career as a player with France, Juventus and Madrid.

“Luca [Zidane] is just another player. I treat him as I do any of the other player and that’s it,” Zinedine told reporters.

“He’s the only player of the squad who hadn’t played this season. So that’s why he played today.

“His debut is an important match for him and of course for his coach, his father. We will see each other later.”

