Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Galway hurlers stave off Munster interest to tie down influential strength and conditioning coach

Lukasz Kirszenstein will remain with the Tribesmen despite heavy interest from Munster Rugby.

By John Fallon Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 3:10 PM
10 hours ago 11,389 Views 7 Comments
Image: Colm O'Neill/INPHO
Image: Colm O'Neill/INPHO

GALWAY HURLERS HAVE staved off interest from Munster Rugby and tied down the Polish strength and conditioning coach who played a huge role in their All-Ireland success last year.

Lukasz Kirszenstein, who was also the S&C coach to the victorious Tipperary hurlers in 2016, is to take on a wider role with Galway hurling teams over the next three years.

This will include working on a development plan with Galway hurling teams at all age levels on a singular strength and conditioning programme.

Kirszenstein had attracted interest from Munster following stints with their academy and also the Irish women’s team, with Johann van Graan needing to replace head of fitness Aled Walters, who will start work with the Springboks next month.

Galway chief executive John Hynes confirmed on Saturday that Kirszenstein will be staying with Galway.

“Lukasz has committed himself to Galway hurlers and he is not in the running for the Munster S&C position,” said Hynes.

The news will be welcomed by Galway supporters as Micheal Donoghue’s men bid to retain their All-Ireland title.

Van Graan said that Munster’s search for a replacement for Welsh native Walters is being carried out globally.

Munster are currently working with the IRFU to find a suitable candidate but their head coach insists that an appointment is not imminent.

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

