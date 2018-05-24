This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lyon hit four goals in extra-time thriller to win record fifth Women's Champions league title

Lyon rallied from a goal down to defeat Wolfsburg, who finished the game with 10 players.

By The42 Team Thursday 24 May 2018, 9:21 PM
Lyon Women celebrate winning the Champions League
Lyon Women celebrate winning the Champions League

LYON HAVE WON the Women’s Champions League final for a record fifth time – and a third year in a row – after they scored four goals in extra-time to defeat Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg took the lead in Kiev through Pernille Harder early in extra-time after the game had finished goalless after 90 minutes.

But after Alexandra Popp was sent off for a second bookable offence, Lyon asserted their dominance with three goals in the space of five minutes.

Amandine Henry’s deflected strike got the comeback up and running, with Eugenie Le Sommer giving the French side the lead.

Goals from Ada Hegerberg and substitute Camille Abily – on her final Champions League appearance ahead of her retirement – saw Lyon secure yet another title.

