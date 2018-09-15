Sane, Sterling and the Silvas sparkle as City make light work of Fulham

Sane got City up and running with an early goal.

LEROY SANE MARKED his return to the Manchester City starting line-up with a quickfire goal to ignite a 3-0 victory over Fulham.

Germany winger Sane tapped home after 96 seconds and David Silva netted his 50th Premier League goal midway through the first half.

Raheem Sterling helped himself to a third goal this season as City made a similarly rapid start to the second period — Fulham’s cavalier attacking approach leaving their excellent goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli repeatedly exposed.

Pep Guardiola’s champions remain in touch with early pacesetters Liverpool and Chelsea, two points off the Premier League summit in third.

Fernandinho pounced on a dreadful pass from Jean Michael Seri and drove forward, greeting Sane’s return by gifting him a simple finish.

Bernardo Silva dazzled with sublime close control before playing in Sterling — a combination of Bettinelli and his crossbar denying the England winger.

Sterling and Bernardo Silva were both involved when David Silva crashed via the underside of the bar in the 21st minute.

Ederson beat away a couple of Andre Schurrle strikes as Fulham retained their attacking intent, but the visitors were indebted to stunning Bettinelli stops from Sterling and Sane before half-time.

Sergio Aguero crossed as Sterling crowned a lightning break 98 seconds into the second half and the Argentina striker soon made way for Gabriel Jesus, who almost scored with his first touch.

There was more wayward finishing from the Brazil striker as City’s forwards queued up to get in on the act, with Bernardo Silva blazing over in the 81st minute to miss out on the goal his wonderful efforts merited.

Meanwhile, Ryan Fraser scored twice as Bournemouth continued their fine start to the new season with an impressive 4-2 home victory over Leicester City.

Three of the goals were scored in the first half as Eddie Howe’s men surged up to fifth in the early season table, with a double from Fraser followed up by Joshua King’s penalty.

Source: Mark Kerton

Leicester never looked like getting back into the match after the break and any chance of a comeback was seemingly ended when captain Wes Morgan was sent off with 21 minutes remaining.

Adam Smith struck nine minutes from time as Bournemouth made the most of their numerical advantage and, although the Foxes pulled goals back through James Maddison and Marc Albrighton, Claude Puel’s side have now lost three of their five top-flight games this season.

Elsewhere, Wilfried Zaha’s wonderful solo strike ended Crystal Palace’s three-match losing streak in the Premier League by earning a 1-0 victory at struggling Huddersfield Town.

David Wagner’s men have not scored in their last five home league games but had the better chances in Saturday’s first half, Steve Mounie unable to convert a pair of Chris Lowe crosses.

And Zaha, who has scored eight times in his last 10 Premier League matches for Palace, made the hosts pay with a goal out of the top drawer shortly before half-time.

Aaron Mooy hit the post after the interval, but Town remain just above the relegation zone after a third league loss of the season, while Palace move into mid-table.

