  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lampard says both City and Liverpool must 'show some balls' in tonight's second leg

The former Blues midfielder wants to see City play their way out of a rare “bad patch” at the Etihad.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 11:41 AM
1 hour ago 2,098 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3949784

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE been warned by Frank Lampard that they are going to have to “show some balls” in a Champions League quarter-final second leg with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side will welcome the Reds to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday fully aware that they have a continental mountain to climb.

A 3-0 first leg defeat has left the Premier League leaders with it all to do if their European adventure is to be extended into the last four, with previously impeccable form deserting them at a crucial time.

Defeat at Anfield was followed a stunning derby reversal against Manchester United – with the Red Devils battling back from two goals down to prevail 3-2 – and Lampard is looking for a positive response from City to a rare “bad patch”.

The former Blues midfielder told the Evening Standard: “In many ways, this second leg could just come down to showing some balls.

“Manchester City have to show balls by playing to score a lot of goals and Liverpool have to show it by defending for 90 minutes against the best team in England this year.

“I have played in these knife-edge Champions League games knowing an away goal almost finishes you off and it’s not nice. It is not easy to play in, it’s not easy for the home supporters in the stadium. You can dominate and then that away goal knocks you again.”

Lampard added: “People should be careful to write off City. All of their focus is on this now – the Premier League title will be won sooner or later.

“They will have massive determination – not just because of what happened in the first leg but also due to their 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

“Pep Guardiola’s side are not used to going through a bad patch, they hadn’t lost two games in a row all season. This is not ideal.

“If they’d won the League beating United by four or five goals, as looked likely at one stage, that would have really set them up for the Liverpool game.

“But it’s not like they’re a team in crisis, they can turn most results around – 3-0 is not out of reach.”

Liverpool, though, know that one away goal for them will leave City needing to net at least five times, and Lampard acknowledges that there is much to encourage the Reds.

He added: “The past two Manchester City games did highlight some weaknesses in defence.

“They have not been exposed for most of the season but as a back four they can be pulled apart.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
LEINSTER
Deegan's daylight robbery against Zebre the latest Leinster Pro14 curiosity
Deegan's daylight robbery against Zebre the latest Leinster Pro14 curiosity
Centre Daly back in Leinster training after cruel pre-season injury
'Always being the little kid, you have to try and find a way not to get hit too hard’
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Aguero dived' â Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie