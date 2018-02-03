  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 3 February, 2018
Sanchez bags first goal in United colours as Mourinho's side ease past Huddersfield

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku were on target as Man United maintained their grip of second place on Saturday.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 5:10 PM
6 hours ago 7,070 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3831964
Sanchez saw his second-half penalty saved but scored the rebound.
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett
Sanchez saw his second-half penalty saved but scored the rebound.
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER UNITED RECOVERED from their midweek defeat to Tottenham with a comfortable 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town in a win which maintains their grip on second place.

On a day where league leaders Manchester City dropped two points away to Burnley, Jose Mourinho’s side cut the gap between the city rivals to 13 points.

David Wagner’s side inflicted a first Premier League defeat of the season on the hosts when they met in October with a 2-1 win.

Huddersfield succeeded in frustrating United throughout a first half which saw no goals but witnessed a big call for a penalty which fell on deaf ears.

United recorded 16 shots to the visitors four in a largely one-sided meeting which saw Mourinho’s side maintain 74% possession throughout.

They finally broke the deadlock ten minutes after the break with Romelu Lukaku notching his 12th Premier League goal of the season.

Manchester United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League - Old Trafford Romelu Lukaku scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season. Source: Martin Rickett

Juan Mata peeled away smartly along the left wing before delivering a dangerous cross aimed towards the front post which the Belgian forward managed to steer past goalkeeper Jonas Lössl with precision.

Alexis Sanchez failed to score in either of his first outings since signing from Arsenal during the January transfer window against Yeovil or Tottenham three days ago.

But he managed his first in United colours at the third attempt when he rebounded Lössl’s penalty save after the Chilean was hauled down inside the area by Hefele.

With Pep Guardiola’s side dropping points, Mourinho has cut the gap at the top of the Premier League to 13 points after City were held 1-1 at Turf Moor by Sean Dyche’s Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
