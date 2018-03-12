Man United youngster McTominay declares for Scotland

Scott McTominay has impressed for Man United of late.

MANCHESTER UNITED MIDFIELDER Scott McTominay was among six uncapped players called into Alex McLeish’s first Scotland squad since returning for a second spell as national team boss.

English-born McTominay, 21, qualifies for Scotland through his father and chose to represent Scotland over England following talks with McLeish, who was appointed last month after a four-month search for a successor to Gordon Strachan.

McTominay has earned rave reviews from United boss Jose Mourinho as he has started the last five games in all competitions for the English giants.

Jon McLaughlin, Barry Douglas, Dylan McGeouch, Scott McKenna and Oliver McBurnie also received their first call-up to the senior side for friendlies at home to Costa Rica on March 23 and away to Hungary four days later.

Strachan departed after Scotland failed to reach the World Cup this summer, extending their wait to qualify for a major international tournament for 20 years.

McLeish won’t take charge of a competitive fixture until September when qualifying for Euro 2020 begins with the inaugural Nations League fixtures against Albania and Israel.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Allan McGregor (Hull City) Jon McLaughlin (Hearts)

Defenders: Barry Douglas (Wolves), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Russell Martin (Norwich, on loan at Rangers), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn), Callum Paterson (Cardiff), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), James Forrest (Celtic), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Kevin McDonald (Fulham), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian). John McGinn (Hibernian), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Jamie Murphy (Brighton, on loan at Rangers), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle), Ryan Christie (Celtic, on loan at Aberdeen)

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea, on loan at Barnsley), Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest, on loan at Rangers), Matt Phillips (West Brom)

