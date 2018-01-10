  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Ticket row sees United refund their supporters by hitting travelling Sevilla fans in the pocket

Manchester United have hiked the price to pay back their own supporters who the club believe were overcharged.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 1:46 PM
6 hours ago 6,813 Views 20 Comments
Sevilla fans will have to fork out to see their team at Old Trafford.
Image: Mike Egerton/PA Images
Sevilla fans will have to fork out to see their team at Old Trafford.
Sevilla fans will have to fork out to see their team at Old Trafford.
Image: Mike Egerton/PA Images

IN RESPONSE TO Sevilla charging Manchester United fans £89 (€100) to attend the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in February, the Premier League club have in turn raised prices for away fans by nearly €40 for the second leg.

United say they will use the money to refund their fans who bought tickets for the game in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on 21 February.

The club say that any additional funds raised will be donated to the Manchester United Foundation.

In a detailed letter to season ticket holders this morning, United said:

“In this instance we believe that our travelling supporters are unfairly being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club.

“We have received lots of requests from individuals and supporter groups to intervene in this matter.

This has been raised with Sevilla, and internally, but ultimately Sevilla have not agreed to significantly lower the price of tickets for our fans to what we view as a reasonable level.

“Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to charge Sevilla fans for the return leg at Old Trafford the same amount as our fans have been charged for the away fixture.

We will use this increase to subsidise our fans, as we want this to act as a deterrent to future opponents who look to increase ticket prices for our travelling supporters.

“We will subsidise our travelling support by refunding the difference between the price charged (£89) and the price that was paid by Liverpool supporters in the group stage of this year’s competition (£54).

“The £35 difference will be refunded prior to the game taking place.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

