Ticket row sees United refund their supporters by hitting travelling Sevilla fans in the pocket

Sevilla fans will have to fork out to see their team at Old Trafford.

IN RESPONSE TO Sevilla charging Manchester United fans £89 (€100) to attend the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in February, the Premier League club have in turn raised prices for away fans by nearly €40 for the second leg.

United say they will use the money to refund their fans who bought tickets for the game in the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on 21 February.

The club say that any additional funds raised will be donated to the Manchester United Foundation.

In a detailed letter to season ticket holders this morning, United said:

“In this instance we believe that our travelling supporters are unfairly being subjected to increased/excessive ticket prices from the host club.

“We have received lots of requests from individuals and supporter groups to intervene in this matter.

This has been raised with Sevilla, and internally, but ultimately Sevilla have not agreed to significantly lower the price of tickets for our fans to what we view as a reasonable level.

“Therefore, we have taken the difficult decision to charge Sevilla fans for the return leg at Old Trafford the same amount as our fans have been charged for the away fixture.

We will use this increase to subsidise our fans, as we want this to act as a deterrent to future opponents who look to increase ticket prices for our travelling supporters.

“We will subsidise our travelling support by refunding the difference between the price charged (£89) and the price that was paid by Liverpool supporters in the group stage of this year’s competition (£54).

“The £35 difference will be refunded prior to the game taking place.”

