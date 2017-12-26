  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Man Utd to make £40m bid for Bordeaux forward in January - reports

Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of the 20-year-old and has sanctioned a January move, though the Brazilian would stay at Bordeaux until the summer.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 12:51 PM
4 hours ago 6,332 Views 11 Comments
Bordeaux's Malcom (file pic).
MAN UNITED ARE ready to make an opening bid of around £40 million (€45 million) for Bordeaux forward Malcom, according to reports.

United boss Jose Mourinho regards the Brazilian as the best young prospect in Europe and will urge Ed Woodward, the club’s executive vice chairman, to broker a deal in January.

It is understood that Bordeaux are asking for more than £55m (€62m), and with president Stephane Martin insisting the 20-year-old will not be allowed to leave this winter, United are prepared to let him stay at the Matmut Atlantique stadium until the summer.

Malcom has already matched last season’s tally of seven goals in Ligue 1 but despite some eye-catching performances this season, the French club are languishing in 15th place.

The Red Devils are currently some way short of offering the sums suggested by Bordeaux, but Mourinho will want Woodward to be flexible with his budget after the United supremo refused to meet Inter’s valuation of Ivan Perisic in the summer, a source of annoyance for the Portuguese manager.

It is believed Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on Malcom, although they are yet to have made any contact with Bordeaux.

