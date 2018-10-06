This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Manchester United dismiss Mourinho sack reports as 'nonsense'

The Red Devils have dismissed speculation claiming the Portuguese will be relieved of his duties this weekend

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 10:55 AM
28 minutes ago 613 Views No Comments
'It's all nonsense.'
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE dismissed reports Jose Mourinho will be sacked as the club’s manager this weekend as “nonsense”.

Mourinho has come under increasing pressure after United’s poor start to the season, with talk of disputes with players, most notably Paul Pogba, heightening amid a four-game winless streak.

The former Chelsea boss admitted in a tetchy news conference on Friday the Red Devils’ recent results had been unacceptable and the Mirror alleged that even victory against struggling Newcastle United on Saturday would not be enough to keep him in his job.

However, the club insist that is not the case, with a spokesperson telling Goal’s sister site Omnisport: “It’s all nonsense.”

Zinedine Zidane has been linked as a potential replacement for Mourinho, having quit Real Madrid at the end of last season after three consecutive Champions League successes.

Mourinho won the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his first season at Old Trafford after taking over in 2016.

But despite finishing second in the Premier League last term, United have failed to mount a series title tilt under the 55-year-old and were 10th after a 3-1 loss to West Ham last weekend.

United suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats against Brighton and Tottenham in August but looked to have turned a corner by winning three games in a row.

Mourinho’s men bounced back by downing Burnley, Watford and Young Boys, but they have since failed to win any of their last four matches.

After drawing with Wolves in the league, United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Championship side Derby County.

And more pressure has been heaped on Mourinho after United lost against West Ham in the top flight and drew 0-0 with Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

