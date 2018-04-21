Jose Mourinho’s Man United take on Tottenham in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley.
Liveblog
No surprises from either side’s starting XI here today. Michel Vorm has started every FA Cup game this season for Spurs and so he replaces Hugo Lloris between the sticks.
For Jose Mourinho there are no major upsets, but there are a number of changes to his side’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday.
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial drop to the bench, along with Marouane Fellaini and Matteo Darmian — while Luke Shaw doesn’t feature in the match-day squad.
Fans are continuing to pour into Wembley on a gloriously sunny afternoon.
So, today’s teams are…
Man United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.
Subs: Rashford, J Pereira, Darmian, Lindelof, Fellaini, Mata, Martial.
Tottenham: Vorm; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.
Subs: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Wanyama, Sissoko, Lamela, Lucas.
Your #MUFC #EmiratesFACup semi-final line-up...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2018
The boss makes five changes from Wednesday's win over Bournemouth. 👊 pic.twitter.com/twXGl4oWRG
#THFC: Vorm, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane (C). #COYS pic.twitter.com/6HpwTCQbUj— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2018
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome along to our coverage of this afternoon’s FA Cup semi-final between Manchester United and Tottenham.
Both sides can be confident of securing Champions League football for next season with top four finishes, but likewise both would fancy complimenting that with a piece of silverware.
Jose Mourinho led United to three trophies last year (League Cup, Europa League, Community Shield) but it’s been a decade since Spurs last claimed a title, winning the League Cup in 2008 — 3710 days ago.
The FA Cup is within reach for both this year, but who will come out on top to book their place in a Wembley decider here today?
COMMENTS (6)