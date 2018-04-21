1 min ago

No surprises from either side’s starting XI here today. Michel Vorm has started every FA Cup game this season for Spurs and so he replaces Hugo Lloris between the sticks.

For Jose Mourinho there are no major upsets, but there are a number of changes to his side’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial drop to the bench, along with Marouane Fellaini and Matteo Darmian — while Luke Shaw doesn’t feature in the match-day squad.