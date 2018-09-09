Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa

MANCHESTER UNITED WOMEN won their first ever league game 12-0 as Jess Sigsworth scored five in the thrashing of Aston Villa Ladies.

United formed a women’s team earlier this year and they are competing in the FA Women’s Championship in their inaugural season.

Managed by former England international Casey Stoney, United had scored six after just 35 minutes, with Lauren James netting twice and Sigsworth scoring a hat-trick.

Sigsworth scored twice more after the break while Kirsty Hanson also bagged a brace.

Mollie Green and Katie Zelem also netted one each to give United a dream start to the league campaign.

United kicked off their competitive campaign with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Continental Tyres Cup in August.

They were beaten 2-0 by Reading Women in their second match of the tournament in front of a record crowd of 4,835 in what was their first home game of the season.

Next up for United is a home clash against Sheffield United Women in the Championship.

They will also take on London Bees Ladies and Durham Women’s FC to round off their September fixture list.

