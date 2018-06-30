This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 30 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FIFA backs 'football great' Maradona but urges World Cup star to be respectful

The former Napoli and Barcelona No 10 has been a colourful presence in the stands for his home nation, but his behaviour has attracted criticism.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 8:42 AM
1 hour ago 2,170 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4100946

ARGENTINA ICON Diego Maradona has been urged by FIFA to behave in a respectful manner after hitting the headlines during the group stages.

The 1986 World Cup winner attracted widespread criticism for an offensive gesture during Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Nigeria, which saw Jorge Sampaoli’s side secure a last 16 clash with France.

Maradona also left the game early with a health scare following a number of exuberant appearances in the stands around Russia, later slamming reports of his death and threatening legal action.

FIFA has now commented on the situation by providing support for a player widely regarded to be one of the greatest ever, urged the 57-year-old – part of the FIFA Legends Program – to be respectful.

“Diego Maradona is obviously one of the greatest footballers that has ever lived and is a part of that [FIFA Legends Program]. We are aware of what you are referring to in terms of previous matches,” FIFA’s chief competitions and events officer Colin Smith said on Friday.

“We expect all players, former players, staff, fans and everyone to behave in a respectful manner, but having stars like Diego, [Carles] Puyol, [Javier] Zanetti, who have built up the fabric of football, and having them working with us on our goals is part of a much bigger picture.”

As well as providing a colourful presence in the stands during Argentina’s games, Maradona has been fronting a television programme on the Telesur network at the World Cup alongside legendary Uruguayan commentator Victor Hugo Morales.

He has used the platform to voice strong criticisms of his national team, who were on the verge of elimination following a draw against Iceland and defeat to Croatia before sealing their place in the last 16.

Of Sampaoli Maradona has said: “His game plan was a disgrace. I don’t blame the players. I blame a lack of preparation because there obviously hasn’t been any.

“If he carries on like this, Sampaoli can’t come back to Argentina.”

Lionel Messi, however, has won the backing of his predecessor at No. 10.

“To Leo, I would like to talk to you and tell you that you are not guilty of anything, of absolutely nothing,” he said.

“I love you as always, I respect you as always.”

From Cashel to Buenos Aires: the remarkable Irish influence on Argentina’s football history

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
FIFA backs 'football great' Maradona but urges World Cup star to be respectful
FIFA backs 'football great' Maradona but urges World Cup star to be respectful
Hope Solo set for RTÉ panel debut as World Cup last 16 schedule is announced
335 VAR checks in World Cup brings 99% decision-making accuracy, according to Fifa
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
They were preoccupied with themselves â Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
They were preoccupied with themselves – Matthaus blasts Germany's Bayern players
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash
'It's a joke' - Thiago Silva denies rift with Neymar
HURLING
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
'We'd a vested interest because Timmy Mac was playing': 99 memories as Cork eye Munster double
Thrilling games and shock results - new round-robin series has been incredible but could be even better
Hogan and Fennelly on Kilkenny bench as Cody rings changes for Leinster final
ENGLAND
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Last-16 meeting with Colombia is England's 'biggest game for a decade', says Southgate
Brilliant Januzaj strike sees unbeaten Belgium top Group G as England suffer World Cup defeat
As it happened: England vs Belgium, World Cup
WORLD CUP 2018
From Cashel to Buenos Aires: the remarkable Irish influence on Argentina's football history
From Cashel to Buenos Aires: the remarkable Irish influence on Argentina's football history
Iranian World Cup star quits international football after criticism affected mother's health
Which was your favourite goal from the World Cup group stages?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie