Hughes signs three-year deal to remain Southampton manager

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE HANDED Mark Hughes a three-year contract after the Welshman secured their Premier League survival, the club have confirmed.

Hughes was appointed in March as the replacement for Mauricio Pellegrino, with the Saints in danger of dropping to the Championship.

Wins over Bournemouth and relegation rivals Swansea City either side of a draw with Everton proved enough to keep Southampton up despite a final-day defeat to Manchester City – Hughes’ side finishing in 17th, three points above the drop zone.

And Southampton announced on Friday that Hughes has penned a deal for the next three years, while assistant manager Mark Bowen and first-team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also agreed long-term contracts.

“Mark, Eddie and I are thrilled to have signed long-term contracts with the club,” said Hughes. “It was the only option we considered, having spent the last eight weeks with the club.

“Now it is vital that we take the unbelievable support we received from the fans during the last few games into next season. The staff and the players will work hard every day to deliver the success this club deserves, and with everyone pulling together we will achieve our goals.”