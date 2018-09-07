Ex-Ireland and Liverpool defender Lawrenson gets the all-clear after cancer scare

MARK LAWRENSON HAS revealed good news after a scare with cancer.

61-year-old Lawrenson. Source: Dave Howarth

The 61-year-old, who won five league titles, a European Cup and the FA Cup with Liverpool during the 1980s, underwent two operations and had a “cancerous blemish” removed from his face.

After a nervy wait, however, the former Ireland defender posted on Twitter last night to confirm that it hasn’t spread.

Lawrenson in action for Ireland against Denmark's Michael Laudrup in 1985. Source: EMPICS Sport

Lawrenson tweeted: “After three months of outstanding care at both Ormskirk & Whiston Hospitals, I got the news that after two operations and the removal of my facial cancerous blemish the cancer hasn’t spread anywhere. Phew!!

Waiting for the verdict felt like a ‘Sword of Damocles’ moment. Thanks all.”

After making his international debut against Poland at Dalymount Park in 1977, the English-born centre-half went on to win 39 caps for the Boys in Green — scoring five goals.

