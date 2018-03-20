Kerry's Mark O'Connor could be in line to feature for Geelong in AFL round one this weekend

KERRY NATIVE MARK O’Connor may see action for Geelong in their AFL season opener against Melbourne this weekend after he was promoted to the club’s senior list.

The 21-year-old joined the club as a ‘Category B’ rookie and was briefly promoted to the senior list last season when he made two AFL appearances during his debut campaign.

The 2015 All-Ireland minor winning captain replaces Quinton Narkle, who has been out since last June with an ACL injury.

O’Connor joined Geelong in November 2016 following an underage career where he won All-Ireland minor football medals with Kerry in 2014 and 2015, along with Hogan Cup titles with his school PS Chorca Dhuibhne in both those years.

He has impressed for the Cats during their 2018 pre-season games and will be hoping to add to his two senior appearances at the weekend.

Geelong take on Melbourne at the 100,000 capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground at 4.20am Irish time on Sunday morning.

