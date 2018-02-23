  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 24 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I think Wales have surprised a few people': Johnson not counting on dream decider

England cannot afford to give Scotland the scent of victory in the closing stages at Murrayfield, says Martin Johnson.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Feb 2018, 6:27 PM
7 hours ago 8,925 Views 25 Comments
http://the42.ie/3869029
Former England captain and coach Martin Johnson
Former England captain and coach Martin Johnson
Former England captain and coach Martin Johnson

MARTIN JOHNSON SAYS England must avoid giving Scotland the “scent of victory” in the final 15 minutes of their crunch Six Nations encounter at Murrayfield on Saturday.

England’s Grand Slam credentials will receive a stern test in the Calcutta Cup clash in Edinburgh against a team fancied as pre-tournament contenders for the championship.

Scotland were thrashed 34-7 by Wales in Cardiff in their tournament opener but overturned a 10-point deficit to defeat France 32-26 last time out.

World Cup-winning captain and ex-head coach Johnson has urged England to put the game to bed to avoid suffering the same fate as Les Bleus.

Johnson, speaking at the launch of the inaugural Velo South at the London Bike Show, told Omnisport: “You look at Scotland the last time they played, the last 15 minutes they looked very, very strong.

“They had the scent of victory there and the crowd and the players were suddenly bigger and they probably played their best rugby in the last 15 minutes. If you’re England you don’t want to be in that position.

“Whenever England play anyone they want to beat them, the opposition want to beat them, Scotland, Wales, France, Ireland, they all want to beat England so every game’s big, every game’s fought and won.”

The last round of fixtures sees England host Ireland at Twickenham in what many see as a potential championship and Grand Slam decider.

That scenario remains on the cards, but Johnson thinks the unpredictable nature of the tournament – as evidenced by Wales’ defeat of Scotland – means nothing can be taken for granted.

“Wales go to Ireland with not a lot of pressure on them and that can make them dangerous. This tournament is far more to me a set of individual games than it is a tournament,” he added.

“You almost can’t tell from week to week. The games are so big, I always used to treat it as separate games, not really connected to the week before, the year before, you’ve just got to get over what’s in front of you.

“The world changed after the first week a little bit, it changed again after the second week and it’ll change again after the third week.

“Maybe at the start people were saying Ireland, if they could win away in Paris, would probably get to Twickenham unbeaten but we’ll see. I think Wales have surprised a few people, played very well, it makes all the games exciting, I think you wouldn’t be fully confident of predicting the results at the weekend.”

Martin Johnson is riding the inaugural Velo South – a brand new 100-mile closed road sportive for the UK, held on 23rd September 2018. Pre-registrations close midnight 28th February 2018: www.velosouth.com

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
FA charge Guardiola over yellow ribbon protest
'Genius' Dembele 'one of the unbelievable talents in the history of football' like Maradona and Ronaldinho
Pep eyes first silverware at Man City and the Premier League/Carabao Cup final talking points
FOOTBALL
Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
Villarreal suspend Semedo after attempted murder allegation
He took 10 seconds to be ready – Mourinho salutes professional Pogba
Shakhtar Donetsk captain Srna slapped with 17-month ban
MANCHESTER UNITED
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Sugary treats and shiny new toys have failed to make Old Trafford a happy home
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
'They told me he was 100%' - Mourinho questions medical staff after Herrera injury
SIX NATIONS
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
Ireland U20s come up just short in wild Donnybrook encounter with Wales
Best allays concern over Sexton fitness, plans an unhappy 100th for Gatland
The Rugby Show: Ireland v Wales preview with Tomás O'Leary
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie