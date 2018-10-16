This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 16 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Defiant Martin O'Neill brushes off questions about his future as Ireland manager

It was another disappointing night at the Aviva, with the Boys in Green beaten 1-0 by Wales.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 11:08 PM
24 minutes ago 3,592 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4289820
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A DEFIANT MARTIN O’Neill brushed aside questions about his future following Ireland’s disappointing 1-0 loss to Wales at the Aviva Stadium tonight.

A second-half Harry Wilson  free-kick was the difference between the sides and the result means Ireland have now won just one of their last nine matches.

The outcome also virtually ensures the Boys in Green will finish bottom of their Nations League group and go into December’s Euro 2020 draw as third rather than second seeds.

Nevertheless, O’Neill was remaining optimistic in the pre-match press conference following this latest setback.

Asked whether he still believed Ireland could mount a serious challenge for Euro 2020 qualification, he said: “I genuinely do… We need some of the major players to come back in the side, fine, hopefully that will happen, certainly maybe happen before the qualification group starts.

“But I also think some of the younger lads here, these are big matches for them to have played in, big games. They will go back to their clubs now and some of them will play, hopefully, and try to take it on board and try to improve their game at club level and be ready again.”

Asked about people questioning his future, the Ireland boss tersely responded that it “wouldn’t be unusual”.

O’Neill added that he always questioned himself as a manager and tonight would be no different.

“Do you know what? I am not so sure that I have ever not asked questions about myself. I think I do.”

“I think I did that as a player and I certainly do that as a manager.

If you are asking about responsibility for it. I take responsibility for every kick that is made on that field by us. That is my job. That will not change.

“And in terms of questioning. There is no question; I do question everything that happens on the field. I look back again to see what we may have been able to do a little bit better and hopefully that improvement continues.

“But in terms of questioning myself as a professional, both as a player and as a manager, I’ve always done it. Genuinely always done it.”

The 66-year-old coach also played down concerns that the Irish supporters had lost faith in the team and the current management.

“I don’t know whether there were jeers or whether it was for the referee, I didn’t hear them myself. What I do know is that the crowd stayed behind to cheer the players off the field.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Encouraging second-half display but Ireland's U21 Euro qualification campaign ends in defeat
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    'James McClean broke his wrist... And was actually looking at an injection to see if he could play'
    WALES
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'
    MUNSTER
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Grobler set for Thomond Park return as important part of Gloucester pack
    Earls 'a worry' for Munster as he heads for scan on hamstring injury
    Red letter day for Munster heroes expected and unexpected

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie