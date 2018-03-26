Ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel stopped from swallowing tongue by team-mate

DURING YESTERDAY’S INTERNATIONAL friendly between Slovakia and Thailand, Fenerbahce defender Martin Skrtel was left motionless on the ground after taking a powerfully-struck ball to the head.
With the Slovakian captain appearing to be in some discomfort, team-mate Ondrej Duda acted quickly to ensure he didn’t swallow his tongue.Source: KAAx7/YouTube
Skrtel was attended to by medics in the 27th minute and the 33-year-old actually continued to play on until 18 minutes before the the final whistle.
He tweeted to ease the worries of fans afterwards too:
