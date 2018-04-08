5 mins ago

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the fourth and final round of the 2018 Masters from Augusta National.

Rory McIlroy takes aim at a career Grand Slam while leader Patrick Reed eyes a first Major title in tonight’s final-round showdown.

American Reed holds a four-shot advantage over his playing partner, sitting atop the leaderboard on 14-under par, with a stacked, and quality, chasing field adding to what should be a thrilling few hours of golf.

Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods are the only five men in golf history to win all four Major championships during their careers, with McIlroy chasing that remarkable achievement when he tees off at 7.40pm Irish time.

The rain has cleared and conditions, as always, are near-perfect at Augusta. Strap yourselves in, we’re in for some ride.