McIlroy shares Masters lead as Spieth makes awful start to round two

JORDAN SPIETH’S TWO-shot lead at the Masters disappeared in rapid fashion as the 2015 champion made a poor start to his second round.

A run of five successive birdies from the 13th in round one enabled Spieth to top the leaderboard with a 66.

However, after bogeying the 18th on Thursday, Spieth gave up further ground at the start of round two, double-bogeying the first before giving away another shot on the second.

As a result, the 24-year-old was back at three under, one behind new leaders Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar.

Kuchar held position after a 68 in round one, while McIlroy bounced back from a bogey at the first with successive birdies.

After making a remarkable recovery from a dislocated ankle, Tony Finau had been four under at the start of the day, but he lost ground with two front-nine bogeys.

Phil Mickelson got to within one of the lead before bogeying the fourth, while Tiger Woods (+1) was among day two’s later starters.