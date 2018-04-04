  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Conquer our annual US Masters tipping contest and win a The42 goody bag

Tiger or Rory? The choice is yours.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,743 Views 166 Comments
Can Rory complete his career Grand Slam this week?
Image: David Cannon/Getty Images
Image: David Cannon/Getty Images

SO YOU THINK you know your golf?

Hereâ€™s your chance to prove it and win a goody bag packed full of not-available-in-the-shopsÂ The42Â gear?

All you need to do is pick a winning team of three players for this weekâ€™s US Masters at Augusta.

To enter, post your team in the comments section before the deadline ofÂ 1pm sharp on Thursday 5 April.

Entry is free but limited to one per reader.

Hereâ€™s how it works:

  1. Pick three players from the list below. The sum total of your three playersâ€™ odds must be at least 120/1.
  2. For example: Henrik Stenson 25-1, Patrick Reed 35-1, Â Matt Kuchar 66-1 = 126.
  3. The person whose team has the lowest combined score at the end of the tournament is the winner.
  4. Importantlyâ€¦ ifÂ anyÂ of your three players do not make the 36-hole cut, you are eliminated from the competition. All three players must finish the tournament for your team score to be valid.
  5. If your player does not make the first tee, you will be given an alternative player at those odds (or the next highest) in alphabetical order. Once that player tees off, he is part of your team for the duration of the tournament.
  6. In the event of a tie, the winner will be drawn at random.

Here are the odds:

  • Jordan Spieth -Â 10/1
  • Justin Thomas -Â 11/1
  • Tiger Woods -Â 12/1
  • Justin Rose -Â 12/1
  • Rory McIlroy -Â 12/1
  • Dustin Johnson â€“ 13/1
  • Bubba Watson -Â 16/1
  • Jason Day -16/1
  • Phil Mickelson -16/1
  • Paul Casey â€“ 22/1
  • Jon Rahm â€“ 25/1
  • Rickie Fowler â€“ 25/1
  • Sergio Garcia â€“ 25/1
  • Hideki Matsuyama â€“ 30/1
  • Henrik Stenson â€“ 40/1
  • Tommy Fleetwood â€“ 40/1
  • Matt Kuchar â€“ 40/1
  • Patrick Reed â€“ 45/1
  • Alexander Noren â€“ 45/1
  • Adam Scott â€“ 50/1
  • Louis Oosthuizen â€“ 50/1
  • Ian Poulter â€“ 50/1
  • Marc Leishman â€“ 55/1
  • Thomas Pieters â€“ 55/1
  • Patrick Cantlay â€“ 60/1
  • Tyrrell Hatton â€“ 70/1
  • Bryson Dechambeau â€“ 70/1
  • Matthew Fitzpatrick â€“ 80/1
  • Charley Hoffman â€“ 80/1
  • Russell Henley â€“ 80/1
  • Xander Schauffele â€“ 80/1
  • Brian Harman â€“ 80/1
  • Daniel Berger- 90/1
  • Rafael Cabrera Bello â€“ 90/1
  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat â€“ 90/1
  • Cameron Smith â€“ 90/1
  • Kevin Chappell â€“ 90/1
  • Ryan Moore â€“ 90/1
  • Charl Schwartzel â€“ 90/1
  • Tony Finau â€“ 90/1
  • Zach Johnson â€“ 100/1
  • Adam Hadwin â€“ 100/1
  • Kevin Kisner â€“ 100/1
  • Branden Grace â€“ 100/1
  • Gary Woodland â€“ 100/1
  • Jimmy Walker â€“ 125/1
  • Francesco Molinari â€“ 150/1
  • Patton Kizzire â€“ 150/1
  • Ross Fisher â€“ 150/1
  • Pat Perez â€“ 150/1
  • Webb Simpson â€“ 150/1
  • Brendan Steele â€“ 150/1
  • Jason Dufner â€“ 150/1
  • Kyle Stanley â€“ 150/1
  • Shubhankar Sharma â€“ 150/1
  • Martin Kaymer â€“ 175/1
  • Dylan Frittelli â€“ 175/1
  • Haotong Li â€“ 200/1
  • Si Woo Kim â€“ 200/1
  • Chez Reavie â€“ 200/1
  • Bernd Wiesberger â€“ 250/1
  • Austin Cook â€“ 250/1
  • Billy Horschel â€“ 300/1
  • Danny Willett â€“ 300/1
  • Fred Couples â€“ 300/1
  • Wesley Bryan â€“ 400/1
  • Angel Cabrera â€“ 400/1
  • Jhonattan Vegas â€“ 400/1
  • Yusaku Miyazato â€“ 400/1
  • Joaquin Niemann â€“ 500/1
  • Bernhard Langer â€“ 500/1
  • Yuta Ikeda â€“ 500/1
  • Vijay Singh â€“ 500/1
  • Ted Potter â€“ 500/1
  • Satoshi Kodaira â€“ 500/1
  • Lin Yuxin â€“ 1000/1
  • Harry Ellis â€“ 1000/1
  • Doug Ghim â€“ 1000/1
  • Mike Weir â€“ 1000/1
  • Mark Oâ€™Meara â€“ 1000/1
  • Doc Redman â€“ 1000/1
  • Trevor Immelman â€“ 1000/1
  • Matt Parziale â€“ 1000/1
  • Jose Maria Olazabal â€“ 1000/1
  • Larry Mize â€“ 2000/1
  • Sandy Lyle â€“ 2000/1
  • Ian Woosnam â€“ 2000/1

In the event of a dispute regarding rules, conduct or the results of a competition the decision of Journal Media will be final.

