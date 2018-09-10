This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mathieu Bastareaud set for ban after forearm hit on opponent

The France star was sent off for thumping Christophe Samson.

By AFP Monday 10 Sep 2018, 11:13 AM
23 minutes ago 494 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4227641

FILIPO NAKOSI DIVED over the line with two minutes left as Toulon beat reigning champions Castres 28-27 on Sunday for a first Top 14 victory of the season.

Yet their joy was tempered by a red card for captain Mathieu Bastareaud, for thumping an opponent on the ground, and injuries that forced off fly-half Rhys Webb and scrum-half Anthony Belleau.

“The season is launched,” said Toulon backs coach Sebastien Tillous-Borde. “We managed to go and get them with a guy less after the red card.”

For champions Castres, it was a first defeat of the season. While Toulon lost Bastareaud with 10 minutes left, Castres played most of the last 20 minutes with 14 men because of two yellow cards.

The Castres defeat left Clermont, who beat Stade Francais on Saturday, as the only club with three victories after three rounds and four points clear at the top.

The Toulon victory lifted the big-spending club off the bottom of the table.

“Winning is good,” said Toulon lineout coach Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe. “It heals.”

In a first half that sometimes resembled fast-break basketball, No. 8 Liam Messam gave Toulon the lead in the fourth minute as the home pack drove him to the base of a post.

Winger Martin Laveau finished a sweeping Castres attack, before lock Steve Mafi raced through the Toulon defence after a turnover near midfield and found scrum-half Rory Kockott to score.

Two penalties and a drop goal by Benjamin Urdapilleta pulled Toulon clear before flanker Stephane Onambele struck back with a try for the home team.

The second half was more traditional rugby trench warfare on a surface that began to cut up badly.

The home pack shoved prop Sebastien Taofifenua over the line in the 49th minute.

Two more Castres penalties left the visitors four ahead and they held out after Tudor Stroe received a yellow card for bringing down a maul in the 62nd minute.

Bastareaud dived into a ruck as Castres turned over the ball and smashed an arm into Christophe Samson, who was on the ground. At some point in the chaos, the Toulon centre took a knee in the face. He saw red while Samson saw yellow.

Playing 14 against 14, Toulon won a penalty with five minutes to play and opted to take three points, with Louis Carbonel’s successful kick cutting the gap to one point.

With two minutes left, hooker Guilhem Guirado broke through the Castres defence and the ball reached Nakosi alone in space and the winger sped away and dived over to score the match-winning try, despite Carbonel’s missed conversion.

When you lead after 78 minutes and concede a try at the end, it’s hard to swallow,” said Castres backs coach Joe El Abd. “But in the second half we did not have control and at the Mayol you pay dearly.”

Earlier on Sunday, resurgent Pau registered an impressive away win with a hard-fought 24-21 victory over Grenoble at a sunny Stade des Alpes.

First-half tries from Jesse Mogg and Julien Blanc paved the way for Pau, before Grenoble showed tremendous fighting spirit to slug their way back into the game and earn a losing bonus point.

“An away win is always a good sign but this one shows just how good this team is,” said Pau’s Australian coach Simon Mannix, who led the team into the top flight four seasons ago.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    BOXING
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points
    Belfast's Burnett addresses flag 'controversy' ahead of Super Series showdown with Donaire
    NFL
    Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history
    Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history
    35-year-old Fitzpatrick lights up Saints defence, Luck loses in return
    'Wow, NFL first game ratings are way down' - Kneeling protests resume as Trump warns of ratings fall

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie