Doherty scores twice for leaders Wolves on good night for Irish players in the Championship

IRISH DEFENDER MATT Doherty netted a brace as Championship leaders Wolves eased to a 3-0 win over Reading at Molineux.
The 26-year-old Dub, still uncapped by Ireland, opened the scoring for the hosts, nodding home after left-back Barry Douglas headed a Helder Costa cross back across the Royalsâ€™ area.
.@mattdoherty20 celebrates giving Wanderers the lead at Molineux. #WOLvREA— Wolves (@Wolves) March 13, 2018
His second â€“ Wolvesâ€™ third after Benik Afobe doubled their lead â€“ was a peach.
Doherty charged into the Reading half before exchanging passes with Ivan Cavaleiro. Collecting the Portuguese wingerâ€™s return at the edge of the area, the Irishman swept the ball across Reading â€˜keeper Anssi Jaakkola into the bottom left-hand corner.
Matt Doherty on a hatrick ðŸ˜‚ #wwfc #wolves pic.twitter.com/2uplvJUe7k— James Barnett (@JamesBarnett1) March 13, 2018
Galway youngster Ryan Manning scored the opener at the Holt End as QPR emerged with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.
The 21-year-old beat John Terry to a delicious cross from deep-left to steer a tidy header past Sam Johnstone in the Villa net.
Former Shamrock Rovers and Aston Villa defender Enda Stevens â€“ recently called up by Martin Oâ€™Neill for Irelandâ€™s friendly against Turkey â€“ also got himself on the scoresheet tonight.
The 27-year-old lashed home George Baldockâ€™s low cross as Sheffield United saw off Burton 2-0. It was Stevensâ€™ first goal for the Blades.
