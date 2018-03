Doherty scores twice for leaders Wolves on good night for Irish players in the Championship

IRISH DEFENDER MATT Doherty netted a brace as Championship leaders Wolves eased to a 3-0 win over Reading at Molineux.

The 26-year-old Dub, still uncapped by Ireland, opened the scoring for the hosts, nodding home after left-back Barry Douglas headed a Helder Costa cross back across the Royals’ area.

His second – Wolves’ third after Benik Afobe doubled their lead – was a peach.

Doherty charged into the Reading half before exchanging passes with Ivan Cavaleiro. Collecting the Portuguese winger’s return at the edge of the area, the Irishman swept the ball across Reading ‘keeper Anssi Jaakkola into the bottom left-hand corner.

Galway youngster Ryan Manning scored the opener at the Holt End as QPR emerged with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old beat John Terry to a delicious cross from deep-left to steer a tidy header past Sam Johnstone in the Villa net.

Former Shamrock Rovers and Aston Villa defender Enda Stevens – recently called up by Martin O’Neill for Ireland’s friendly against Turkey – also got himself on the scoresheet tonight.

The 27-year-old lashed home George Baldock’s low cross as Sheffield United saw off Burton 2-0. It was Stevens’ first goal for the Blades.