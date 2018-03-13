Doherty scores twice for leaders Wolves on good night for Irish players in the Championship

IRISH DEFENDER MATT Doherty netted a brace as Championship leaders Wolves eased to a 3-0 win over Reading at Molineux.

The 26-year-old Dub, still uncapped by Ireland, opened the scoring for the hosts, nodding home after left-back Barry Douglas headed a Helder Costa cross back across the Royalsâ€™ area.

His second â€“ Wolvesâ€™ third after Benik Afobe doubled their lead â€“ was a peach.

Doherty charged into the Reading half before exchanging passes with Ivan Cavaleiro. Collecting the Portuguese wingerâ€™s return at the edge of the area, the Irishman swept the ball across Reading â€˜keeper Anssi Jaakkola into the bottom left-hand corner.

Galway youngster Ryan Manning scored the opener at the Holt End as QPR emerged with a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old beat John Terry to a delicious cross from deep-left to steer a tidy header past Sam Johnstone in the Villa net.

Former Shamrock Rovers and Aston Villa defender Enda Stevens â€“ recently called up by Martin Oâ€™Neill for Irelandâ€™s friendly against Turkey â€“ also got himself on the scoresheet tonight.

The 27-year-old lashed home George Baldockâ€™s low cross as Sheffield United saw off Burton 2-0. It was Stevensâ€™ first goal for the Blades.