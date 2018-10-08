Ulster flanker could face ban for in-air tackle which earned him red card

ULSTER’S MATTY REA faces the prospect of further punishment for his red-card offence during Friday night’s inter-pro defeat to Connacht in Belfast, as he appears in front of a Guinness Pro14 disciplinary panel.

The flanker was sent-off by referee Andrew Brace for a collision with Connacht’s Cian Kelleher as he looked to contest the second-half restart.

Rea was sent-off in the 41st minute. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The incident occurred in the 41st minute of the round six clash at Kingspan Stadium, with Rea’s dismissal tipping the balance firmly in Connacht’s favour as Andy Friend’s side recorded a first win in Belfast in 58 years.

While replays clearly show Rea with his eyes on the ball, referee Brace deemed the 25-year-old to have committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card under Law 9.17 — a player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

Rea will now appear in front of a disciplinary panel via video conference on Wednesday, and any ban would further stretch Ulster’s resources ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup opener with Leicester Tigers on Saturday [KO 5.30pm, BT Sport].

The panel, which will convene in Edinburgh, will comprise of Pamela Woodman (Chair), Kathrine Mackie and Ian Douglas (all Scotland).

Meanwhile, Scarlets centre Kieron Fonotia has also been cited for an alleged incident during his side’s round six victory over Ospreys at the weekend.

The complaint refers to an incident in the 23rd minute of the game at Parc y Scarlets, with Fonotia reported by the citing commissioner for an alleged infringement of Law 9.12 — a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone.

Source: eir Sport

