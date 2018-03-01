  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -5 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama

After some bizarre incidents involving VAR during an FA Cup win over Rochdale, Mauricio Pochettino sympathised with match officials.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 12:05 AM
2 hours ago 838 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3878192
Referee Paul Tierney
Referee Paul Tierney
Referee Paul Tierney

MAURICIO POCHETTINO SAYS he feels sorry for match officials after a string of video assistant referee (VAR) decisions marred Tottenham’s FA Cup win against Rochdale.

Fernando Llorente struck a perfect hat-trick in a 6-1 rout of the League One side at a snowy Wembley on Wednesday to book a quarter-final meeting with Swansea City.

But the headlines were made by VAR yet again, with the technology being trialled in English football for the first time in the FA Cup.

Referee Paul Tierney consulted VAR before ruling out Erik Lamela’s fifth-minute effort, while Spurs were then awarded a penalty thanks to the system.

However, the subsequent strike was disallowed by the official following yet another lengthy review after Son Heung-min feinted in his run-up.

Fans and pundits alike were left confused by the use of the technology and Pochettino said it was difficult for his players to concentrate during an eventful first half, with the score 1-1 at the break before Spurs pulled away after the interval.

“It was a game we can talk about different things,” Pochettino told BBC Sport. “It was so complicated because of the new system, it was difficult to keep focus on the game. The job is done and we are happy because we are in a quarter-final.

“I told the players to keep focused at half-time. The circumstances were difficult. I think we have the best referees in Europe or the world but I don’t know if this system will help them or cause more confusion.

“It is a game of emotion. If we are going to kill this emotion I think we are going to change the game.

“It’s difficult for the referee – I feel so sorry for the referee and more I feel sorry for the fans because it’s so difficult to understand the situation.

“We have a tough game at Swansea and we will have a competitive time.”

Having pegged Spurs back for the second time this month before the Premier League side’s class told after the interval, Dale boss Keith Hill was thrilled with the way his team competed.

“The first half was special,” Hill told BBC Sport. “Tottenham are a marvellous and exceptional side and I hope they go on to win the FA Cup.

“In no shape or form am I embarrassed about the way they [Rochdale players] took them on. Let’s be proud about what we tried to achieve.

“It’s not often you get an opportunity to pit your wits against a special side. We will miss it this week but we look forward to the league games.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
'Being honest, I don't know how I would have fared going over at 14, 15 or 16'
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
FOOTBALL
Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama
Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama
PSG put Neymar injury aside to repeat thrashing of rivals Marseille
VAR farce can't stop Llorente-inspired Spurs as they eventually hit Rochdale for six
IRELAND
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, we’re trying to do it in 4'
DUNDALK
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
'It was good to get the monkey off the back' - Hoban rediscovers scoring touch to lead Dundalk rout
'Shocking and embarrassing' scoreline for Limerick as Dundalk finally click
SIX NATIONS
Ryan Wilson escapes 'contact with eye area' ban, available for clash with Ireland
Ryan Wilson escapes 'contact with eye area' ban, available for clash with Ireland
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
Joe Schmidt explains what made Jamie Heaslip such a superb player

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie