  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fly keeper! Mayo claim dramatic win as goalie plays key outfield role in final minutes

Matthew Flanagan came off the bench to play a key part in the victory.

By Colm Gannon Thursday 3 May 2018, 9:11 AM
1 hour ago 2,776 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3991681
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THE CONNACHT JUNIOR Championship preliminary round is not the place you expect to see some of the most innovative tactics tried on out the GAA field but that was the case in Castlebar on Wednesday night.

Roscommon came to Mayo with a side packed with senior stars like Ultan Harney, Cathal Cregg, Peter Domican and Conor Daly and were managed by senior manager Kevin McStay looking to be hot favourites to win the game.

But Jarlath Trench’s Mayo weren’t buying that one in a game that had almost everything; they lost two of their half back line to black cards inside the first 17 minutes, but still managed to go in leading 1-8 to 1-5 at the break with Cormac Doohan finding the net and Brendan Carr leading the line in attack.

Roscommon’s greater experience was expected to pay dividends in the second half when the played with a stiff breeze and Finbar Cregg and Hubert Darcy looked to be kicking them on to victory in the final 30 minutes but Mayo kept plugging away.

With two minutes to go in normal time, Roscommon were leading by three points – Cormac Doohan kicked a point to put just two between the sides and with time ticking down the Mayo management made one of the bravest and what some might have thought maddest calls from the sideline.

All Ireland u21 winning goalkeeper Matthew Flanagan was stripped and ready to come into the action, his first attempt was thwarted when referee Shane Heir made Chris McGlynn retake a kick-out which was claimed by Roscommon and Ross Timothy slotted the ball over the bar to put three between the sides.

There was nothing left to lose for Mayo at this stage and Flanagan finally got onto the field and once he took his kick-out he raced up the pitch and got his defenders to push up leaving the goal untended.

Mayo looked to get in for a goal on the next possession, but the best the could manage was a point from Carr – to cut the gap to two. Flanagan had got himself involved in the play in the build up to the point.

With the game moving into final minute of the four additional minutes singled, the Balla netminder once again found himself in possession of the ball in open play and helped create the move that ended up with Ciaran Boylan firing the ball to the back of the net from the edge of the area past James Featherstone and steal an almost unbelievable victory for Mayo on a scoreline of 2-15 to 1-17.

Just to add to the intrigue on the night, the Ciaran Boylan who scored the goal – is the son on former Meath manager Sean Boylan – a man whose Meath team inflicted one of the most heartbreaking defeats Mayo have tasted in an All Ireland final back in 1996.

Rising Wexford star drops football to prolong hurling career after knee injury

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Colm Gannon
@colmgannon
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
'With the right opportunity and right timing' - Lampard ready for management
'With the right opportunity and right timing' - Lampard ready for management
We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
LIVERPOOL
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
Liverpool break Champions League scoring record
Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes
PREMIER LEAGUE
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
'We don't do it the easy way'
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
REAL MADRID
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie