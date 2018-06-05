This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 5 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McGregor surges up 2018 Forbes rich list after earning $99 million last year

Floyd Mayweather has reclaimed his top spot.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 5:10 PM
20 minutes ago 683 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4054642
Mayweather and McGregor cashed in after their fight last August.
Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Mayweather and McGregor cashed in after their fight last August.
Mayweather and McGregor cashed in after their fight last August.
Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

BOXER FLOYD MAYWEATHER reclaimed his place at the top of Forbes’ annual ranking of the 100 highest-paid athletes, while Conor McGregor also surged up the rankings after the pair’s fight last August.

Forbes reported that Mayweather, 41, topped sports highest-earners after banking $275 million dollars from his cross-combat superfight against mixed martial arts star McGregor in August 2017.

With an additional $10 million in endorsements, Mayweather earned a total of $285 million between 1 June 2017 and 1 June 2018, comfortably eclipsing the second-placed figure on the list, football star Lionel Messi, who made $111 million.

Former welterweight king Mayweather, who came out of retirement to face McGregor in Las Vegas, topped the rankings for the fourth time in seven years.

McGregor meanwhile vaulted up the rankings to fourth spot, thanks to his $85 million cut of the Mayweather purse.

A further $14 million in endorsements took the Irish fighter’s earnings to $99 million, just behind Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was third with earnings of $108 million.

However, female athletes notably failed to break into the top 100 for the first time since Forbes began publishing its ranking.

Tennis star Serena Williams, who last year was the only woman to feature on the list at 51st place with earnings of $27 million, dropped out of the rankings after taking a break from the sport due to the birth of her daughter.

Brazilian footballer Neymar was fifth on the list with $90 million in earnings, his salary boosted by his record-breaking transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last year.

NBA icon LeBron James was the highest-paid basketball player to feature on the list, coming in at sixth with total earnings of $85.5 million, just ahead of men’s tennis king Roger Federer, who earned $77.2 million.

Swiss ace Federer remains the most attractive athlete for sponsors, with endorsement deals accounting for $65 million of his earnings.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was the only other NBA player to feature in the top 10, with earnings of $76.9 million.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is the highest earning NFL player, coming in at ninth with $67.3 million. Ryan’s earnings were swollen by a $45 million dollar signing bonus after he agreed a new contract earlier this year.

Another NFL quarterback, the Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford rounded out the top 10 with $59.5 million.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is the highest paid figure from motorsport to feature, coming in at 12th with $51 million.

Tiger Woods, who has not won a tournament for five years and who has barely played over the previous three seasons, remains the highest earning golfer with $43.3 million, with $42 million of it coming through endorsements.

The top 10:

  • Floyd Mayweather – boxing ($285m)
  • Lionel Messi – football ($111m)
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – football ($108m)
  • Conor McGregor – mixed martial arts ($99m)
  • Neymar – football ($90m)
  • LeBron James – basketball ($85,5m)
  • Roger Federer – tennis ($77.2m)
  • Stephen Curry – basketball ($76.9m)
  • Matt Ryan – American football ($67.3m)
  • Matthew Stafford – American football ($59.5m)

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Austrian star routs exhausted Zverev to reach third straight French Open semi

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut
FOOTBALL
'It is very emotional for them': England stars struggle tactically, says World Cup-winning boss
'It is very emotional for them': England stars struggle tactically, says World Cup-winning boss
'That's my style of play. You're not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the pitch'
'He'd do a miles better job': Gerrard should be player-manager, says ex-Rangers goalkeeper
IRELAND
'I try to email or text Joe at four o'clock in the morning to pay him back!'
'I try to email or text Joe at four o'clock in the morning to pay him back!'
Ireland shake off the travel and get serious about Wallabies challenge
'We underestimated them. That was disrespectful and they taught us a lesson'
HURLING
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game
6 talking points after a madcap Munster senior hurling weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie