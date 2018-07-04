This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Real Madrid release statement after reports of €272 million Mbappe deal with PSG

French media claimed a world record deal had been agreed for the 19-year-old.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 12:05 PM
17 minutes ago 1,164 Views 3 Comments
The forward has been one of the stars of the World Cup.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

REAL MADRID HAVE denied rumours that they have agreed a €272 million deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish side have been closely linked with the attacker since his rise to stardom at Monaco, and it has been claimed by journalists in France that a move is imminent this summer.

However, Madrid insist that no such deal is in place and says the reports are simply false.

“Given the information published in the last few hours referring to an alleged agreement between Real Madrid and PSG for player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid says they are flatly false,” the La Liga club said in a statement.

“Real Madrid has not made any offers to PSG or the player and regrets the dissemination of this type of information that is not contrasted with the parties.”

‘We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England’

Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup

The42 Team

Read next:

