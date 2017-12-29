  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Oldham Athletic confirm capture of Dundalk playmaker Patrick McEleney

McEleney joins the League One side after impressing during his two seasons at Oriel Park.

By Paul Dollery Friday 29 Dec 2017, 4:23 PM
2 hours ago 3,186 Views 12 Comments
Image: Oldham Athletic
Image: Oldham Athletic

PATRICK McELENEY HAS today signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with League One club Oldham Athletic.

McEleney will join the English third-tier outfit on New Year’s Day after his contract with Dundalk expired at the end of the 2017 SSE Airtricity League season.

After six seasons with his hometown club Derry City, the 25-year-old playmaker spent the past two years at Oriel Park, during which he won the Premier Division title and the EA Sports Cup, as well as playing a significant role in the Lilywhites’ memorable European run in 2016.

McEleney — who has represented both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at underage level — scored 11 times in all competitions in 2017, including several goal-of-the-season contenders.

This will be his second spell in England. He previously spent 18 months with Sunderland but returned to Derry due to homesickness ahead of the 2010 season.

McEleney is the third high-profile departure from Dundalk in recent weeks, following David McMillan’s move to St Johnstone and Niclas Vemmelund’s decision to return to his native Denmark to join Middelfart Boldklub.

However, manager Stephen Kenny has already made some promising additions for the 2018 season in the shape of defenders Stephen Folan and Dean Jarvis, and strikers Patrick Hoban and Ronan Murray.

Oldham Athletic are currently in 18th place in League One.

