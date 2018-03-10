  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
A Conor McGregor comeback fight versus GSP would be 'bigger than the Floyd Mayweather bout'

According to St-Pierre’s coach.

By Business Insider Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 10:50 AM
7 hours ago 8,522 Views 20 Comments
Image: getty
Image: getty

A FIGHT BETWEEN Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre would be the biggest fight of all time, according to St-Pierre’s coach Firas Zahabi.

“It would be a super mega fight that everyone in the world would want to see,” Zahabi told YouTube channel Fight Hub TV.

“It would be a bigger fight than Floyd Mayweather and McGregor — it would be the biggest fight in history.”

Renowned as much for his epic putdowns as he is for his concussive punching power, McGregor is arguably the most famous fighter on the UFC roster.

He is a former featherweight champion and won the lightweight title when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

But he is not the only double champion in UFC history as he shares that honour with former welterweight and middleweight title holder St-Pierre.

georges-st-pierre-and-firas-zahabi Source: GETTY

A fight between the UFC’s two double champions would certainly make history, but for Zahabi there is only one winner.

“Georges is fully aware of the karate stuff, taekwondo ranges, and the distances McGregor uses,” Zahabi said.

“He grew up in that. McGregor is very good at keeping distance and when you cross that distance he punches you. Georges understands that game so well. Plus Georges is much more schooled in boxing, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu. So I put it all on Georges side.

“But McGregor has a better left, a better cross, than Georges. I give him that. It’s just highly unlikely, not impossible, but highly unlikely, that he hits him with it.”

‘You’re part of the club forever because you’ve worn that red shirt…it’s just magical’

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

