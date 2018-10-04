This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm coming for Khabib's head' – McGregor predicts devastating KO

The Dubliner is convinced he will come out on top on his Vegas return this weekend.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 1,548 Views 1 Comment
Conor McGregor (R) stands face-to-face with Khabib Nurmagomedov.
CONOR MCGREGOR HAS predicted a “devastating KO” victory over Khabib Nurmagomedov in their blockbuster UFC 229 showdown ahead of the Irish star’s return to the octagon.

McGregor will make his UFC comeback at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, having not contested a mixed-martial arts fight since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

Looking to reclaim his lightweight belt, McGregor – who donned the boxing gloves for a bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr last year – faces unbeaten Russian champion Khabib in an eagerly anticipated meeting.

And outspoken Irishman McGregor is convinced he will come out on top in Nevada’s Mojave Desert this weekend.

“Devastating KO,” McGregor said during Wednesday’s open training session. “Too easy to hit. Too flat-footed. Too predictable. I’m gonna knock him clean out.

“I’m gonna come out the gate fast. I don’t give a f*** about anything – any wrestling, any technique, any anything.

“I’m coming for that man’s head from the f****** bell. Trust me on that.”

There is plenty of history and hatred between McGregor (21-3) and Khabib (26-0) after the former was involved in an attack on a bus at a UFC 223 media day in April.

It came following a reported run-in between Khabib and McGregor’s training partner Artem Lobov – McGregor later turning himself into police and pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

