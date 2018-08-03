This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Return of the Mac! Conor McGregor booked to fight for UFC title in October

In his first MMA bout in two years, McGregor will take on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

By Paul Dollery Friday 3 Aug 2018, 10:27 PM
1 hour ago 27,945 Views 76 Comments
http://the42.ie/4163848

CONOR McGREGOR WILL get an opportunity to regain the UFC lightweight title when he returns to the octagon to face the reigning champion later this year.

McGregor, who boasts a mixed martial arts record of 21-3, will take on undefeated Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) in Las Vegas.

The much-anticipated bout has been confirmed as the headline attraction at UFC 229, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, 6 October.

While McGregor did have an unsuccessful debut as a professional boxer against Floyd Mayweather in August of last year, the meeting with Nurmagomedov will be the 30-year-old’s first MMA outing since November 2016.

At UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden, the Dubliner became the first fighter to hold two UFC belts simultaneously by dethroning defending lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. The win came 11 months after his featherweight title triumph over Jose Aldo, but he was eventually stripped of both titles due to inactivity.

Nevertheless, McGregor has been handed an immediate shot at getting his hands on one of those belts again by facing the man who has risen to the summit of the 155-pound division in his absence.

Nurmagomedov captured the vacant title in April with a dominant five-round victory of Al Iaquinta, who was drafted in as a late replacement after both Tony Ferguson and Max Holloway had been forced to withdraw from the main event at UFC 223.

MMA 2016 - UFC 205 - New York UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Source: Jason Silva

The Dagestan native has been successful in all 26 of his professional outings, although his progress in the UFC’s lightweight division has often been hampered by persistent injury problems and difficulty making weight.

The match-up with McGregor will make for an intriguing clash of styles, as Nurmagomedov puts his feared wrestling game up against the Irishman’s varied striking arsenal.

Tensions between the pair came to a head in Brooklyn in April when McGregor and several associates attacked a bus carrying UFC fighters, including Nurmagomedov.

It’s understood that the attack was carried out in retaliation to an incident that occurred days earlier, in which Nurmagomedov and members of his team cornered Artem Lobov — McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym team-mate — in a hotel corridor.

McGregor will subsequently have to undertake anger management classes and five days of community service after reaching a plea deal at Brooklyn Criminal Court last month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (76)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'Racism was never an issue in Germany team' - Muller blames 'hypocritical' media for Ozil debacle
'Racism was never an issue in Germany team' - Muller blames 'hypocritical' media for Ozil debacle
Jesus has signed a new deal to keep him at Manchester City until 2023
Chelsea star Willian launches legal action over 'forged' letter
IRELAND
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
The fairytale continues! Relive Ireland's famous World Cup win from last night
'We won't fear each other whatsoever': Shaw looks forward to facing familiar foe Spain in World Cup semi
EUROPA LEAGUE
Live TV coverage confirmed for Cork City's Europa League tie against Rosenborg
Live TV coverage confirmed for Cork City's Europa League tie against Rosenborg
Dundalk dealt a 'harsh lesson' in emphatic Europa League exit
Dundalk crash out of the Europa League on a sobering night in Cyprus

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie