Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Meath and Cork GAA legends to come together 30 years on from All-Ireland final to fundraise for Sean Cox

The 1988 All-Ireland final saw Meath defeat Cork after a replay.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 8:57 PM
THREE DECADES AFTER Meath lifted Sam Maguire after a victory over Cork that completed two-in-a-row, some of the legendary figures from both setups will convene on Friday night in aid of the Support Seán Cox fund.

Colm O'Rourke and Stephen O'Brien 18/9/1988 Colm O'Rourke and Stephen O'Brien in action in the 1988 All-Ireland final. Source: James Meehan/INPHO

Meath defeated Cork on 9 October 1988 in the All-Ireland senior final replay by 0-13 to 0-12 after it had finished 1-9 to 0-12 in the drawn encounter in Croke Park.

Despite having midfielder Gerry McEntee sent-off in the early stages, Meath triumphed to retain a title they had won the previous year against Cork. The two sides had a major rivalry with Cork going on to win the 1989 and 1990 All-Ireland senior titles, the latter after a final victory over Meath.

Leading figures from both sides will come together for a Q&A session for a worthy cause. Meath will be represented by their ex-manager Seán Boylan along with former players Colm O’Rourke, Gerry McEntee, Joe Cassells, Martin O’Connell, Colm Coyle and David Beggy, with former Cork boss Billy Morgan and player Dinny Allen giving the thoughts from the Rebel viewpoint.

Managers Billy Morgan and Colm Coyle Billy Morgan and Colm Coyle were the managers in opposition after the 2007 All-Ireland football semi-final. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The trip down memory lane takes place in the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim at 7pm with LMFM’s David Sheehan the MC.

Tickets cost €10 and it is all in aid of the fund for Seán Cox, the Meath man who sustained life-changing injuries in the incident that took place before a Champions League semi-final at Anfield last April.

Cox was heavily involved in St Peter’s Dunboyne GAA club, the recent victors of the county senior and junior football championships in Meath.

Tickets for the event are available here.

