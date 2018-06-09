This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 9 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Controversy aplenty as Tyrone edge Meath in extra-time

The Ulster side emerged one-point winners in Navan.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 8:02 PM
58 minutes ago 8,773 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4062523
Andy McEntee vents his frustration at the officials at the full time whistle.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Andy McEntee vents his frustration at the officials at the full time whistle.
Andy McEntee vents his frustration at the officials at the full time whistle.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Tyrone 2-14

Meath 0-19 (AET)

Fergal Lynch reports from Navan

THERE WAS NO shortage of controversy in Navan tonight as Tyrone held on to advance to round two of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers following a narrow extra-time victory over Meath.

Cathal Mcshane and Harry Loughran were the heroes for Tyrone as McShane’s point in the fifth minute of injury-time forced extra-time for the Ulster side and six minutes into the additional period Loughran palmed what proved to be the winning goal.

The game was nip and tuck throughout with Connor McAliskey in inspired form in the opening half as he boosted Tyrone to a 1-6 to 0-7 interval lead following a personal return of 1-5.

Meath turned on the power after the break and went ahead for the first time when Ben Brennan made it 0-12 to 1-8, but Tyrone proved difficult to shake off and even after the lost Tiernan McCann to a straight red card in the 62nd minute they stayed in touch.

Paddy Neilan is escorted off the field at the full time whistle Paddy Neilan is escorted off the field at the end of the game. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Meath looked to have won the game when Brennan converted a free in the fourth minute of injury-time, but referee Paddy Neilan allowed Tyrone one more chance and they took advantage with McShane firing over the equaliser 48 seconds after the five minutes of injury-time had elapsed.

Tyrone took advantage of their reprieve and hit 1-3 in the first period of extra-time with Loughran’s goal making it 2-14 to 0-16 at the break.

However Tyrone didn’t score in the second-half of extra-time as Meath closed to within a point with scores from Thomas O’Reilly, Shane Glynn and Donal Lenihan.

Meath looked to have won a free when James McEntee appeared to have been fouled late on, but Neilan waved away the hosts pleas and it was Tyrone who advanced as Neilan was booed to the dressing room.

Scorers for Tyrone: C McAliskey 1-8 (6f), H Loughran 1-0, F Burns, C McShane 0-2 each, M McKernan, N Sludden 0-1 each.
Scorers for Meath: B Brennan 0-6 (3f), D Lenihan 0-4 (4f), J McEntee, C O’Sullivan 0-2 each, D Keogan , J Wallace, M Burke, S Glynn T O’Reilly 0-1 each.

Tyrone

16. Michael O’Neill

2. Padraig Hampsey
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Hugh Pat McGeary

5. Tiernan McCann
6. Frank Burns
7. Michael McKernan

8. Colm Cavanagh
9. Padraig McNulty

10. Mattie Donnelly
11. Niall Sludden
12. Conor Meyler

13. Cathal McShane
14. Richard Donnelly
15. Connor McAliskey

Subs – 23. Kieran McGeary for Meyler, 17. Rory Brennan for HJ McGeary both 48 mins, 19. Harry Loughran for R Donnelly 52m, 21. Declan McClure for McNulty 62m, 24. Ronan McNabb for McNamee 67m.

Extra-time – 25. Ronan O’Neill (replaced T McCann), 12. Meyler for McKernan, 20. Conall McCann for McShane, 22. Aidan McCrory for Hampsey.

Meath

1. Andrew Colgan

2. Seamus Lavin
3. Conor McGill
4. Seán Curran

5. James McEntee
6. Donal Keogan
7. Shane Gallagher

8. Bryan Menton
9. Adam Flanagan

10. Cillian O’Sullivan
11. Ben Brennan
12. Mickey Burke

22. Joey Wallace
14. Graham Reilly
15. Donal Lenihan

Subs - 23. Thomas O’Reilly for Lenihan 54 mins, 21. Eamon Wallace for Burke 55m, 13. Bryan McMahon for J Wallace 57m.

Extra-time - 19. Cian O’Brien (replaced Brennan), 25. Shane Glynn for Gallagher, 18. Dan O’Neill for McGill, 15. Lenihan for Lavin.

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Salah laughs off Ramos injection claims: Maybe he can tell me if I'll make the World Cup!
IRELAND
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
'I went up to Carbery after the game and said, 'I love your work''
Schmidt points to 'skinny' margins after Ireland's defeat to Wallabies
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Negotiations have not succeeded' - Lyon announce Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is off
'Negotiations have not succeeded' - Lyon announce Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is off
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
REPORT
Lilywhites end 12-game losing streak as Derry's season comes to disappointing close
Lilywhites end 12-game losing streak as Derry's season comes to disappointing close
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory
Lydia Foy: The woman at the heart of securing transgender rights in Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie