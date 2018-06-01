This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 1 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Matsuyama in three-way tie for Memorial lead as McIlroy and Spieth struggle

Matsuyama carded a 65 to earn a share of the lead as Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth found themselves well off the pace.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Jun 2018, 7:28 AM
1 hour ago 624 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4047729
Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama.
Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama.
Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama.

HIDEKI MATSUYAMA SET the early pace alongside two others at the Memorial Tournament, while star duo Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth made slow starts.

Matsuyama – the 2014 champion – carded a seven-under-par 65 to earn a one-stroke lead with Mexican Abraham Ancer and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann after Thursday’s opening round at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

There was a stumble from Matsuyama following a flawless front nine as the five-time PGA Tour winner dropped consecutive shots after the turn, however, the Japanese golfer reeled off four successive birdies from the 13th hole before eagling the 17th to claim a share of the lead.

Beau Hossler ended the day a shot behind, with Jamie Lovemark, Grayson Murray, Kyle Stanley and Lucas Glover five under heading into Friday’s second round in Dublin, Ohio.

However, it was a mixed day for golf’s star players as former world number one Jason Day only dropped one shot to be tied for ninth and within three strokes of the leading trio.

Masters champion Patrick Reed holed two birdies and a bogey for a first-round 71 to be one under alongside the likes of Justin Rose, Bubba Watson and 2013 winner Matt Kuchar.

Tiger Woods, world number one Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler closed the round even par in a difficult opening to their campaigns.

A five-time champion at Muirfield, Woods struggled early as he bogeyed his second hole before double-bogeying the 15th having hit his tee shot out bounds and the American dropped another shot at the next hole.

The 14-time major winner turned in three-over 39 heading to the front nine, however, Woods rallied by birdieing four of his nine holes to be tied for 47th.

It was far worse for McIlroy and American Spieth, who recorded rounds of 74 and 75 respectively.

Inconsistency plagued McIlroy after the four-time major champion – who finished second at last week’s BMW Championship – found the water three times to be eight shots off the pace.

As for Spieth, he hit seven of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation but still found himself three over at the end of play.

LeBron scores 51 but Cavs lose Finals opener to Warriors after Smith mistake

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
FOOTBALL
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
IRELAND
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
PREMIER LEAGUE
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie