This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi back at Wembley looking to make up for lost time in Europe

The star man is back at the London venue tomorrow night to face Spurs.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 10:42 AM
36 minutes ago 727 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4263922
Image: Liewig Christian
Image: Liewig Christian

AS LIONEL MESSI lay on the Wembley grass, his left hand grasping the Champions League trophy and his right pumping the air, he must have thought there would be many more European glory nights to come.

It was 2011 and Barca had beaten Manchester United 3-1.

“No one has given us a hiding like that,” Alex Ferguson said.

They were so much better than the rest that many predicted a decade of European dominance after that mesmerising display.

“We have a challenge with Barcelona, we all do,” Ferguson said.

Messi had scored his side’s second. Barcelona bounced in front of the photographers, the club’s name carved into the trophy for a fourth time.

For the 23-year-old Messi at the front, it was a third Champions League triumph in six years.

But there has been only one in the seven seasons since, when Luis Enrique led his 2015 Barca to a brilliant treble.

To make matters worse, arch-rivals Real Madrid have been crowned European champions four times and three times in a row since 2016.

“They have made history and it’s a thorn in our side,” Luis Suarez said.

Messi returns to Wembley to face Tottenham tomorrow with happy memories but all of this weighing on his shoulders.

- ‘It’s time we won’ -

For most players, four Champions League titles is unthinkable but for Messi, playing through this era of Barcelona, it feels light.

“It’s time we won the Champions League,” Messi told Catalunya Radio last month.

The club feel it too. Winning La Liga has become more routine than remarkable.

Even last season’s double barely laid a finger on the disappointment of a third straight quarter-final exit, following a collapse at Roma when the Italian side overturned Barca’s 4-1 first leg lead.

Ernesto Valverde bore the brunt of the criticism, the most popular slight being that he exhausted the players in a league that had long been won. The other, always lurking, was that he had relied too much on Messi.

Both have bubbled ever since and then burst to the surface last week when Barca, with key players rested, failed to record a win in three consecutive league games.

They drew at home to Girona and lost to bottom club Leganes. Valverde persisted, and it was Messi’s turn on the bench against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night.

He came on, and set up the equaliser, but that only gave greater weight to the argument Barcelona cannot do without him.

“LaMessidependencia,” (“the Messi dependence”) Madrid daily AS termed it on Monday, before listing all the relevant statistics.

But the problem is perhaps less how to cope without Messi than how to overcome deficiencies elsewhere in the team.

Barca’s defence, the platform of their domestic success last season, is shaking, with fingers pointing at Gerard Pique whose mistakes have become too frequent to be ignored.

The midfield, without Andres Iniesta, lacks thrust while new signings Arturo Vidal, Clement Lenglet and Malcom are still bedding in.

As for Messi, pressure is nothing new. Argentina proved at the World Cup that he cannot carry a poor team, but he can certainly inspire a good one. In 2011, they relied on him too.

“We have great players but without him we would not be able to play the way we do,” Pep Guardiola said, as his team celebrated on the Wembley turf.

“We have hard work, talent and tactics that help, but Messi is unique, irreplaceable. He gives us that something extra.”

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    Former Man United striker Rossi escapes drugs ban
    Guardiola rejects talk of Mbappe-Sterling swap deal
    Police investigating after assistant referee struck by object during Rangers game
    LEINSTER
    Stander content to occupy underdog role until it comes time to bite back
    Stander content to occupy underdog role until it comes time to bite back
    'It didn't feel like we were a million miles away at all, but discipline cost us'
    Leinster hail impact of contact skills coach Hogan after shutting down Connacht
    MUNSTER
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'When I'm as fit as I can be and in as good form as I can be, I back myself to play'
    'A pretty strong team will be put out': Leinster go into Munster with one eye on Europe
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie