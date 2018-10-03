This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi hailed as 'the best ever' after Wembley masterclass

Lionel Messi’s brace against Tottenham ensured Barca ended a run of three games without a win.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 11:36 PM
1 hour ago 3,298 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4267538

LIONEL MESSI’S MASTERCLASS in the 4-2 Champions League win at Tottenham prompted Barcelona team-mate Philippe Coutinho to describe him as the “best ever”.

Coutinho gave Barca a second-minute lead at Wembley tonight but it was Messi’s brace in the second half that ensured Ernesto Valverde’s men ended a run of three games without a win.

Messi was also involved in Barca’s opener before taking his Champions League tally to 64 goals from 65 appearances in the group stage, while Jordi Alba recorded a trio of assists.

Former Barca striker Gary Lineker described Messi as the best player in history on social media and Coutinho was quick to agree with that assessment after scoring his first Champions League goal for the club.

“Messi is the best ever,” Coutinho said to beIN SPORTS. “He always does new things on the field. I’m glad he scored two goals. All Champions League matches are like that. We have to be at 100%. Today we deserved the victory.”

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier accepted Barca earned their victory but said his team, without star men Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen due to injury, can be satisfied with a second-half fightback that saw goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela.

“These are the games you want to be involved in, that you dream of playing in,” Trippier said to BT Sport. “[Messi] was unbelievable. When he’s in that form he’s magic to watch.

“Barcelona were the better team on the night but we’ll take plenty of positives out of it. We’ve got another game around the corner, so we’ll recover and see where we went wrong.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto
    Rodgers unhappy over venue change: 'I've never been to Murrayfield in my life'
    Neymar bags a hat-trick as PSG rebound from Liverpool loss
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie