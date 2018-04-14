  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi 'sad and low' after Champions League exit - Valverde

The Argentine and his team-mates have been urged to put their European withdrawal behind them and wrap up the Spanish league title.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 11:53 AM
1 hour ago 938 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3957942

ERNESTO VALVERDE SAID star Lionel Messi is hurting following Barcelona’s stunning elimination from the Champions League, though he called on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to move on.

Barca crashed out of the Champions League after surrendering a 4-1 first-leg lead to Roma, who won 3-0 on Tuesday to progress on away goals.

It was a night to forget for Messi and the Liga leaders in the Italian capital but Barca head coach Valverde said his team cannot dwell on the result ahead of Valencia’s visit on Saturday.

“Messi is like his team-mates,” Valverde said. “We are a bit sad and low but we have to face this challenge and want the ball moving again. That’s how it is.

“Messi is one of the players who has won more Champions League’s during his career. Winning the UCL is really difficult, only one team can win it, so it’s very difficult.

“You cannot have a bad moment in this competition and that happened to us the other day.”

Barca are unbeaten and top of the table in La Liga, nine points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid after 31 rounds.

‘It is destiny’ – Klopp inspired by Liverpool’s Roman history in pursuit of European glory

‘That was one of the best nights in my League of Ireland career’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
SHAMROCK ROVERS
Late drama in Dublin derby as Leahy snatches 99th-minute winner for Bohemians
Late drama in Dublin derby as Leahy snatches 99th-minute winner for Bohemians
'I don’t respect the person it came from' - Rovers boss Bradley responds to Soccer Republic criticism
'After a while I wasn't even training with Fulham's first team. I was a bit of an outcast'
LEINSTER
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
'Jeepers, I remember the injury at the time and to see what he's done - an amazing story'
O'Brien return 'a great boost' but McGrath remains 'touch and go' for Scarlets
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
Can Spurs inflict fourth straight defeat on Man City and the Premier League talking points
Man United uncertain over Old Trafford expansion amid 'homeless' concerns

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie