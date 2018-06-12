This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation

Philipp Lahm has also spoken out in defence of Ilkay Gundogan and Mesut Ozil.

By The42 Team Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 9:52 AM
51 minutes ago 2,852 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4066158
Germany stars Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan.
Germany stars Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan.
Germany stars Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan.

CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL and former national team captain Philipp Lahm have spoken out in defence of Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan after the pair were booed by fans in Germany’s World Cup warm-up matches.

The duo were targeted by sections of supporters in Germany’s friendly games against Austria and Saudi Arabia following their interactions with controversial Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan, who has been the subject of criticism from human rights groups, was pictured shaking Ozil’s hand at a meeting with the Premier League’s contingent of Turkish players, while Gundogan referred to him as “my president”.

Merkel called for the country to get behind the pair ahead of the World Cup, telling the ARD that they “didn’t want to disappoint anyone, especially not German fans in any way.”

She added:

I think the two players have not considered what the photo triggers with President Erdogan.”

Lahm, who captained Germany to victory at the World Cup in 2014, took a similarly sympathetic tone and pointed to the pair’s good performances in World Cup warm-up games as he sought to cool the public mood around them.

“You know what they mean to Germany, which has now been clarified once again,” Lahm told the Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper.

“That’s just how Germany is – a bit contradictory.”

