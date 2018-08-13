This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 13 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former women's boxing champion claims she used PEDs for about 20 of her professional fights

Mia St. John held a world title in 2012 and claims she used a host of PEDs for almost a third of her bouts.

By Gavan Casey Monday 13 Aug 2018, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,632 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4178624
Image: EMPICS Entertainment
Image: EMPICS Entertainment

FORMER WBC WORLD light-middleweight champion Mia St. John has claimed she was on performance-enhancing drugs for roughly 20 of her 65 professional fights between 1997 and 2016.

St. John retired in 2016 with a record of 49-14-2, and held the green strap in 2012.

The American-Mexican, also a model and businesswoman, recently came under fire from a number of male and female professional fighters after she claimed on Twitter that “Everyone does it (PEDs) & everyone in boxing knows it.”

St. John has since deleted the tweet in question and clarified her belief that some, if not all, professional pugilists use prohibited substances to boost their performances in the ring.

The 51-year-old Californian native then did an interview with Lance Pugmire in the Los Angeles Times, to whom she made her initial claim, in which she admitted to using PEDs in almost a third of her bouts in the punch-for-pay ranks.

St. John told The Times that for about 20 unspecified fights during her career, she used steroids such as Winstrol, Deca Durabolin and Anavar as well as banned masking agents and weight-loss substances.

“I never once tested positive, and I’ve never told anyone this, but now that I’m retired I feel like it’s OK,” St. John told Pugmire.

“It’s not right, but what I’m trying to say is that it’s a vicious cycle we get caught up in. You’re in a gym. You’re in a big camp. Obviously, I was part of the biggest shows of my time.

So when your camp is doing it, it’s going around the gym, your sparring partners are doing it, you feel compelled — ‘Oh my God, I have to do it’ — to keep up with everybody. It’s a mind trick. And once you’re on it, it’s so hard to come off because it becomes very addicting. That’s what people don’t know. I’m not going to say what fights [I used] because then people can trace back to what cards I was on, what camp I was in, who I was training with… I would never out anybody.

“Obviously, it’s not every single fighter”, she added, “but there were a lot. I saw so much of it in my career and I don’t mind coming out with this now because it’s a serious issue that our sport needs to address.

I was tested many times. There’s many methods to get around it. Just because you didn’t get caught doesn’t mean you weren’t doing it. It just meant you didn’t get caught. I did my homework. They gave us a whole list of what not to do and I knew a lot of stuff I was doing was on that list. I did everything I could to mask it — masking drugs, catheters with other people’s urine — and then the rest is up to luck.

St. John ‘came clean’ in response to criticism leveled at Mexican boxing superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, who tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol following his controversial draw with fellow middleweight standout Gennady Golovkin last September.

Canelo attributed his positive tests to meat contamination in his native land and served a backdated six-month suspension. He faces Golovkin in a rematch next month.

On Friday, Golovkin said of rival Canelo: “He is one of the dirtiest and most unpleasant fighters [I have faced].

“He’s a dirty fighter for using substances and blaming others for it, it’s a dirty tactic.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
125-cap Spain legend David Silva retires from international football
125-cap Spain legend David Silva retires from international football
'Winning the World Cup is in the past' - Pogba wants more trophies after success in Russia
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
TIGER WOODS
Furyk confirms first eight on US Ryder Cup team, Tiger will have to push for captain's pick
Furyk confirms first eight on US Ryder Cup team, Tiger will have to push for captain's pick
'I'm in uncharted territory': Tiger Woods savours his second-place finish
Brilliant Koepka holds Tiger at bay to win PGA Championship at Bellerive
SHANE LOWRY
As it happened: PGA Championship, final round
As it happened: PGA Championship, final round
Shane Lowry four shots off leader Koepka ahead of Major Sunday
Sweet 64 leaves Lowry just three back in PGA Championship
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
'No chance' Willian would have stayed at Chelsea under Conte
'No chance' Willian would have stayed at Chelsea under Conte
Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko arrives in Italy ahead of Milan move
Aberdeen bring in Man Utd's Wilson to replace Irish striker Rooney

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie