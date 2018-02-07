  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 7 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After a difficult start to life with Leinster, Bent set for 'proud' milestone in blue

The prop will make his 100th appearance for the province in Friday’s clash with Edinburgh.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 7 Feb 2018, 8:00 PM
3 hours ago 12,277 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3837514
Bent pictured outside Leinster HQ earlier this week.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Bent pictured outside Leinster HQ earlier this week.
Bent pictured outside Leinster HQ earlier this week.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

WHEN MICHAEL BENT describes his journey to this point as one of exhilarating highs and deflating lows, he is not underselling it in the slightest, particularly when you consider the inhospitable welcome he first received upon arriving on these shores.

Through no fault of his own, the softly-spoken Kiwi-born prop became a touchstone for the IRFU’s penchant for recklessly handing out international caps having made his Ireland debut just months after arriving from New Zealand, and before he made an appearance for Leinster.

Criticism came from all angles — former players, supporters and the media — and while they were understandably tough times for Bent, he weathered the storm, put the head down and slowly, through his performances in blue, earned the respect of those who once questioned his inclusion.

Six years later, the 31-year-old is now preparing to make his 100th appearance for Leinster when Leo Cullen’s side resume their Guinness Pro14 against Edinburgh on Friday evening.

“There have been a few ups and downs along the way,” he admits, reflecting on his previous 99 games for the eastern province.

“It has taken time but pretty happy to be clocking up 100 games. At the start of this season it was something I targeted to achieve during the year so I’m pretty happy. Looking forward to it.”

Age and experience helps, but Bent is certainly enjoying his rugby a lot more these days having firmly settled in Dublin around family while also proving to those who initially labelled him an over-rated prop his true worth.

“At the beginning, I didn’t think I’d get to 100 caps, no,” he continues. “I signed a two-year contract when I first came over so it was pretty much just see how things go and after that signed on again and after that signed on again.

“There have been certain things I’ve targeted along the way, and certain things that have kept me motivated but it wasn’t something I necessarily thought was going to happen until more recent times.”

Michael Bent Bent arrived from the Hurricanes back in 2012. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Reflecting on those testing early days, Bent has no regrets having left family, friends and the Hurricanes back in New Zealand in pursuit of a fresh challenge on the other side of the world.

As an Irish passport holder, Bent was keen to explore the opportunity when Leinster came calling after he spent two years in Super Rugby.

“The Irish heritage played a big part in it, which is something I’ve grown more proud of in my time over here,” he says.

“I’ve learned a bit more about it and I had family over here already so that was a thing which motivated me to come over and Leinster had already had a lot of success by that stage.

“It’s a big club and that seemed like a great opportunity to come over and play for this club.

“My brother and sister are both living here in Dublin. My sister was here for a good six years before I came over and my brother moved over here last year. And we’ve just had a baby girl, Emerson.”

A versatile option who can operate on both sides of the front-row, Bent was drafted into the first Ireland squad he was available for by Joe Schmidt and made his debut in the 16-12 defeat to South Africa in November 2012.

In the six years since, Bent has made just three further appearances for Ireland, the last of which came in the World Cup warm-up against Scotland in August 2015, and looking back now, there have been a few occasions he has felt hard done by.

“I would have been in and out of the Irish camp so certain goals through the years would have been to get back in there and get a few more caps,” Bent explains.

“There were times when I’ve felt hard done by and that but you can’t change it. You’ve just got to keep working hard and look forward to the future.

“Whether I get any more in there [caps] or whether it’s just a thing of working hard for Leinster, I can’t be sure of but for the meantime just have to look at the next short-term block for Leinster. These four games are going to be very important for the season overall and that’s the focus for the moment.”

Missing out on the 2015 World Cup squad seems to have been a particular disappointment. Bent felt his versatility to cover both tighthead and loosehead would have worked in his favour in terms of selection, but maybe it had the opposite effect.

He continues: “Around the time of the World Cup I thought it was going to be an advantage for me because I could cover both sides. That was something I was actually pretty keen to maintain at the time and to be able to used for that role, to slot in on either side.

IrelandÕs Michael Bent The prop has won four Ireland caps. Source: Inpho

“It was a bit of a challenge to cover both sides and I had to keep working on that but at the time it was something I was keen to do and be available as a player who could do that.

“Over the last couple of seasons, I realised I just wanted to concentrate on the one side and stick to that and get better at that.”

Bent, who has featured 12 times this season, six from the start, says focusing on nailing down the qualities required to be a quality tighthead has helped him in recent years; last campaign, he won 24 caps for the province, the most of any year he has been with the club.

“Early on, the set-piece was something I struggled with a little bit and I’ve been swapping in between loosehead and tighthead and that makes it hard to concentrate on one and get really strong at one,” he adds.

“The past couple of seasons I’ve just been concentrating on the tighthead side and I think that’s been a big plus. Every training session I’m just thinking about the role for the tighthead and I’m not thinking about what to do for loosehead. It has been a big plus to concentrate on that one thing and it just simplifies things.”

And that brings us onto Friday, when Bent will lead Leinster out at Myreside for what will be a special occasion.

“These four games are going to be very important for the season overall and that’s our focus.”

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy

‘It’s a learning experience and the challenge now is to get things right this week’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Troy Deeney facing no disciplinary action for middle-finger gesture to Chelsea fans
Troy Deeney facing no disciplinary action for middle-finger gesture to Chelsea fans
Chelsea loanee fined for grabbing opponent's groin
He loves this game! Ex-Man United defender Evra signs up with West Ham
ITALY
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action
'We’re not in this to just kick penalties and drop goals' - Ireland on the attack
Carbery ready to take rare turn at 10 against Italy
FRANCE
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
Conan and Toner set to start for Ireland with Larmour on the bench
'That game was definitely my proudest moment in Irish rugby'
Analysis: Peter O'Mahony's unseen work and all the Ireland rucks against France
FOOTBALL
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
Jesse Lingard apologises over 'totally unacceptable' tweet during Munich memorial service
'My heart is in Madrid' — Chelsea keeper Courtois
Patriots star Tom Brady inspired Spurs talisman Harry Kane
IRELAND
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Toner willing to welcome Ryan competition with open arms
"Votes for women!": Suffragette's granddaughter returns to smash windows at Dublin Castle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie