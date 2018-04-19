  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 19 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank

“It’ll be huge. It’ll be absolutely huge.”

By Gavan Casey Thursday 19 Apr 2018, 10:07 PM
17 minutes ago 1,898 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3967620
Michael Conlan following his Olympic defeat to Vladimir Nikitin
Michael Conlan following his Olympic defeat to Vladimir Nikitin
Michael Conlan following his Olympic defeat to Vladimir Nikitin

MICHAEL CONLAN WILL be given the opportunity to avenge his scandalous Rio 2016 quarter-final defeat to Vladimir Nikitin, his promoter Bob Arum has confirmed to The42.

The Russian Olympic bronze medalist has signed for Arum’s Top Rank Promotions, and will square off with Conlan in the professional ring sometime in 2019.

In one of the most controversial decisions in recent Olympic boxing history, Nikitin had his hand raised to uproarious protests – not least from then-world champion Conlan, who rose to further prominence by raising his middle fingers to the judges from centre-ring.

The Falls Road fighter’s post-fight interview with RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn, in which he explicitly condemned amateur boxing and its world governing body, was replayed around the world.

Nikitin withdrew from his subsequent Olympic semi-final contest due to head injuries sustained in victory over Conlan. A month later, the Irishman traversed the Atlantic and signed a lucrative professional contract with Top Rank Promotions.

Michael Conlan following his defeat to Vladimir Nikitin Michael Conlan berates the judges after his controversial Olympic exit

The American giants’ founder and CEO, Bob Arum, confirmed to The42 this evening that Conlan’s Olympic conqueror has followed suit and turned pro under the Top Rank banner.

The Hall-of-Fame promoter, 86, made no bones about the fact that he intends to produce a massive Conlan-Nikitin sequel as soon as the Russian finds his feet in the punch-for-pay ranks.

“We’ve already done that deal,” Arum said.

I met the youngster: we’re going to give him a couple of fights here in the United States, and then we’re going to make a huge match with him and Mick. It will be a chance for Mick to exact revenge for the terrible decision at the Rio Olympics.

“It’ll be huge. It’ll be absolutely huge.

“But I want to get the kid [Nikitin] acclimated as a pro, first,” Arum added. “A friend of ours [Egis Kilmas], who manages Vasyl Lomachenko, will be managing this kid.”

Michael Conlan looses to Vladimir Nikitin

After a career-best outing on St. Patrick’s Day in New York, Conlan [6-0, 5KOs] returns to Madison Square Garden on 12 May for a seventh professional contest.

The 26-year-old Belfast man will get his first taste of The Garden’s larger, 20,000-capacity arena when he faces Spaniard Ibon Larrinaga [10-1, 2KOs] on the undercard of Jorge Linares’ WBA World lightweight title defence against Vasyl Lomachenko.

All going to plan next month, Conlan will finally make his Irish debut at the SSE Odyssey Arena this summer, with a 30 June date to be confirmed provided he emerges from his next bout unscathed.

His bid for revenge against Nikitin, when it does come to fruition next year, is likely to take place in either the Big Apple on St. Patrick’s weekend or Belfast at a later date.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lowe and McGrath set to miss out as Henshaw makes Leinster return
Lowe and McGrath set to miss out as Henshaw makes Leinster return
'Happy days if people want to underestimate us but we will do our talking on the field'
'If I'm still watching it on YouTube and thinking about it, then it's no good to me'
FOOTBALL
Allardyce upset by Everton survey asking fans to rate his performance as manager
Allardyce upset by Everton survey asking fans to rate his performance as manager
Fifa dismiss Brewster racism complaint from U17 World Cup final
Salah out to prove Chelsea wrong by winning Golden Boot
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
'I couldn't deal with it anymore. I was depressed at times, I told the FA please don't pick me'
Dwight Yorke: 'I don’t think he should leave United...He’s a showman, Paul Pogba'
‘Mourinho told me I saved more with one arm than Casillas could with two’
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Liverpool unveil their new home kit for next season
Lallana heads to South Africa to save World Cup dream - reports
Do you agree with our alternative Premier League Team of the Year?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
Rafael lays into Louis van Gaal over bitter Man United exit
Chelsea's Marcos Alonso handed three-match ban for stamp on Shane Long
Lukaku springs off the bench to seal win for much-changed Manchester United in Bournemouth

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie