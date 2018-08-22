Tributes paid after former Clare senior footballer passes away after illness

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the death yesterday of former Clare footballer Michael O’Shea, who lined out for his county at senior level for 15 seasons.
Kilkee native O’Shea, who passed away after a cancer illness, made his debut for the Clare senior side in 1999 and was involved until he retired from the inter-county game in 2014.
O’Shea, a member of An Garda Síochána, is survived by his wife Orlaith and daughter Éirinn.
O’Shea was a forward on Clare senior teams and made one Munster final appearance in 2012, kicking 0-4 as the Banner lost out to Cork. He won two McGrath Cup medals, starting in Clare’s final victories in the pre-season competition in 2002 and 2008.
O’Shea brought his Clare career to an end in May 2014 just after helping the county claim Division 4 league promotion. With his club St Senan’s, O’Shea won Clare senior football medals in 2003 and 2005, helping them in both seasons to go on to contest Munster club finals against Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht and Cork’s Nemo Rangers respectively.
After retiring, he was appointed manager of the Clare U21 football side and got involved at club level, helping Kilmihil to a county intermediate title last year.
Tributes have poured in from several Clare GAA clubs.
