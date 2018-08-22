This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 22 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tributes paid after former Clare senior footballer passes away after illness

Michael O’Shea lined out for the Banner senior side from 1999 to 2014.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 10:17 AM
1 hour ago 16,783 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4195133

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the death yesterday of former Clare footballer Michael O’Shea, who lined out for his county at senior level for 15 seasons.

Michael O'Shea and Enda Coughlan celebrate victory Clare's Michael O'Shea celebrating their 2012 Munster semi-final win over Limerick Source: INPHO

Kilkee native O’Shea, who passed away after a cancer illness, made his debut for the Clare senior side in 1999 and was involved until he retired from the inter-county game in 2014.

O’Shea, a member of An Garda Síochána, is survived by his wife Orlaith and daughter Éirinn.

O’Shea was a forward on Clare senior teams and made one Munster final appearance in 2012, kicking 0-4 as the Banner lost out to Cork. He won two McGrath Cup medals, starting in Clare’s final victories in the pre-season competition in 2002 and 2008.

O’Shea brought his Clare career to an end in May 2014 just after helping the county claim Division 4 league promotion. With his club St Senan’s, O’Shea won Clare senior football medals in 2003 and 2005, helping them in both seasons to go on to contest Munster club finals against Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht and Cork’s Nemo Rangers respectively.

Stephen Lucey with Michael O'Shea Source: James Crombie/INPHO

 

After retiring, he was appointed manager of the Clare U21 football side and got involved at club level, helping Kilmihil to a county intermediate title last year.

Tributes have poured in from several Clare GAA clubs.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Steve McClaren bullish on QPR revival following horror-show start
    Steve McClaren bullish on QPR revival following horror-show start
    'He's doing it in the right way' - Arsenal star Mkhitaryan urges patience with Emery's methods
    PSV beat BATE in five-goal Champions League thriller while Benfica are held at home
    IRELAND
    Unstoppable! Jason Smyth sets new championship record to claim 200m European gold
    Unstoppable! Jason Smyth sets new championship record to claim 200m European gold
    'Sweets is one of the most gifted ballers that I've ever coached'
    O'Donnell gets timing right to return to Munster jersey and Ireland camp
    LEINSTER
    'I grew up wanting to captain Leinster and for it to finally happen is a huge honour for me'
    'I grew up wanting to captain Leinster and for it to finally happen is a huge honour for me'
    Out-half concern for Leinster as Frawley ruled out 'for a number of weeks'
    Beirne, Cullen and Larmour the big winners as Pro14's 2017/18 awards handed out
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Tottenham star bidding to avoid military service with gold at Asian Games
    Tottenham star bidding to avoid military service with gold at Asian Games
    'Man United are becoming a laughing stock' - Paul Ince slams former club as 'total mess'
    Dunne and dusted: Ireland U21 defender heads to Hearts after signing new Burnley contract

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie