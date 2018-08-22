Tributes paid after former Clare senior footballer passes away after illness

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid after the death yesterday of former Clare footballer Michael O’Shea, who lined out for his county at senior level for 15 seasons.

Clare's Michael O'Shea celebrating their 2012 Munster semi-final win over Limerick Source: INPHO

Kilkee native O’Shea, who passed away after a cancer illness, made his debut for the Clare senior side in 1999 and was involved until he retired from the inter-county game in 2014.

O’Shea, a member of An Garda Síochána, is survived by his wife Orlaith and daughter Éirinn.

A teammate, an opposing player, a work colleague, a warrior and most importantly a friend and a fine good one at that. RIP mike. We had so many good days and nights together. Until we meet again and we will pic.twitter.com/uHLgnzGnCv — Joe Hayes (@1JoeH) August 21, 2018 Source: Joe Hayes /Twitter

O’Shea was a forward on Clare senior teams and made one Munster final appearance in 2012, kicking 0-4 as the Banner lost out to Cork. He won two McGrath Cup medals, starting in Clare’s final victories in the pre-season competition in 2002 and 2008.

O’Shea brought his Clare career to an end in May 2014 just after helping the county claim Division 4 league promotion. With his club St Senan’s, O’Shea won Clare senior football medals in 2003 and 2005, helping them in both seasons to go on to contest Munster club finals against Kerry’s An Ghaeltacht and Cork’s Nemo Rangers respectively.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

After retiring, he was appointed manager of the Clare U21 football side and got involved at club level, helping Kilmihil to a county intermediate title last year.

On behalf of everybody involved with the Kilmihil GAA Club, We would like to express our sincere sympathies to the family, friends and St. Senan's Kilkee GAA of Michael O’Shea, our former Coach and friend. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/P3nRMk7r0x — Kilmihil Gaa (@KilmihilGaa) August 21, 2018 Source: Kilmihil Gaa /Twitter

We are all proud to have had the opportunity to have Michael coach Kilmihil and help bring our club back to senior grade last year and very privileged to have known him as a person. 2/3 — Kilmihil Gaa (@KilmihilGaa) August 21, 2018 Source: Kilmihil Gaa /Twitter

He was a fantastic player for his Club St.Senan’s Kilkee and wore the Clare Jersey with distinction for many years.. He was a wonderful character, full of life, humour and great courage.



He will be sorely missed but forever remembered 3/3 — Kilmihil Gaa (@KilmihilGaa) August 21, 2018 Source: Kilmihil Gaa /Twitter

Tributes have poured in from several Clare GAA clubs.

We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Michael O’Shea. A fantastic servant for @stsenanskilkee and Clare and a gentleman through and through. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — KilrushShamrocksGAA (@KilrushShamrock) August 21, 2018 Source: KilrushShamrocksGAA /Twitter

Very saddened to hear this evenings news that our friend and @stsenanskilkee stalwart Michael O’Shea has lost his final battle. He was one of the finest on the field and a gent off it, who has been taken far too soon. Deepest sympathy to family & club. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam — Naomh Eoin (@NaomhEoinGAA) August 21, 2018 Source: Naomh Eoin /Twitter

Devastating & heart breaking news today. Sincere condolences from all @Lissycasey_GAA to the family and friends of Michael O’Shea and all in @stsenanskilkee



A gent off the field and a wizard on the grass. Gone way too soon.



Rest In Peace Mike — Lissycasey GAA (@Lissycasey_GAA) August 21, 2018 Source: Lissycasey GAA /Twitter

@LiscannorGAA offer our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late Michael O'Shea of @stsenanskilkee on his untimely passing. Michael was always a very skilled adversary when we met on the playing fields and was a credit to his family and club off the field. — Liscannor GAA (@LiscannorGAA) August 22, 2018 Source: Liscannor GAA /Twitter

