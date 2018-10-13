Michael Schumacher's 19-year-old son Mick has just won the Formula 3 European Championship

MICK SCHUMACKER, THE teenage son of stricken Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, was crowned 2018 Formula Three European champion on Saturday in Germany.

With one race left this season, the 19-year-old Schumacher finished second in Saturday’s second race at Hockenheim to leave him with an unassailable lead in the drivers’ championship.

His father, a seven-time Formula One champion, has been unconscious since suffering a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013 after hitting his head on a rock.

The 49-year-old was placed in a medically induced coma following the accident, later undergoing two life-saving operations at Grenoble Hospital in France.

In 2014, Schumacher was taken out of his coma. However the truth about his medical condition has been kept largely hidden.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: