This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 6 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sensational Walsh outclasses world champion to secure medal shot at European Championships

The Belfast featherweight is on course for her third successive major international medal.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 2:25 PM
54 minutes ago 950 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4055892
Image: Presseye/Ian McNicol/INPHO
Image: Presseye/Ian McNicol/INPHO

IRELAND’S MICHAELA WALSH has reached the European Elite Women’s Championships last eight in some style after a sensational victory over Italian world champion Alessia Mesiano in Bulgaria.

Belfast featherweight Walsh, who turned 25 yesterday before opening her Euros account with a last 32-stage win, boxed superbly off her back foot against the more curt Mesiano, who holds European and World bronze medals as well as her 2016 World gold.

The magical Walsh is now just one win away from her third successive medal at a major international tournament. The date for her quarter-final is yet to be decided, but she’ll square off with Galina Bruyevich – the Belarussian against whom she triumphed in the opening round of the 2014 Worlds.

Victory over Mesiano also guarantees Walsh qualification for next year’s European Games – a separate competition to the European Elite Women’s Championships.

Walsh, who in 2016 became only the second Irishwoman ever to win a major international gold medal, moved up in weight earlier this year and was unfortunate to pick up only silver after a controversial Commonwealth Games final defeat in Gold Coast, Australia two months ago.

Her Irish team-mates Kellie Harrington and Gráinne Walsh will kick off their European Championships campaigns tomorrow at the last 16 stage.

‘A fight with Katie Taylor is one of the only fights that will get me back in the boxing ring’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
Argentina cancels its Israel World Cup friendly in Jerusalem
Balotelli clashes with Italian deputy prime minister over citizenship laws
IRELAND
Letter from Surfers Paradise: Chilled-out Ireland look towards Brissy
Letter from Surfers Paradise: Chilled-out Ireland look towards Brissy
People 'unable to leave direct provision centres if they can't find alternative housing'
'There's a bit of slagging at the moment, calling him ROG!'
HURLING
Whitely out as Dublin make three changes ahead of U21 clash
Whitely out as Dublin make three changes ahead of U21 clash
Explainer: What's still at stake in Leinster, Munster and Joe McDonagh Cup hurling races?
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
PREMIER LEAGUE
Toure will join a rival for Â£1 per week to prove Guardiola wrong, agent claims
Toure will join a rival for £1 per week to prove Guardiola wrong, agent claims
Dutch coach reappointed to Klopp's Liverpool backroom staff
After two years of injury hell, free agent Cazorla returns to Villarreal following Arsenal exit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie